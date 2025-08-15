LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.08.2025, Friday Result, Postponed Due To Independence Day

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 15/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 bumper draw, have been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Friday, August 15, but has been moved due to the Independence Day public holiday.

The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.