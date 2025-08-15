Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.08.2025, Friday Result, Postponed Due To Independence Day
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 15 August 2025 at 13:16 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.08.2025, Friday Result, Postponed Due To Independence Day

The Kerala Lottery results for 15/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Result, have been postponed. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Suvarna Lottery SK-16 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 15/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 bumper draw, have been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Friday, August 15, but has been moved due to the Independence Day public holiday.

The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 draw for 15/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

15 August 2025 at 13:12 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

15 August 2025 at 13:11 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:   

15 August 2025 at 13:11 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-16 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

15 August 2025 at 13:11 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 16

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

Consolation Prize:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 16 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

15 August 2025 at 13:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 13:16 IST