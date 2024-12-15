Published 13:15 IST, December 15th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-681 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 15.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Live Blog
13:17 IST, December 15th 2024
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 681 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-681 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
AKSHAYA AK-680: Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
13:16 IST, December 15th 2024
Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
13:16 IST, December 15th 2024
Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today
AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
13:13 IST, December 15th 2024
Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -681 Prize Details
There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
Updated 13:17 IST, December 15th 2024