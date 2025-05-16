Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RL 528610
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 16th 2025, 17:20 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RL 528610

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 16 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3.

Live Blog

May 16th 2025, 17:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner: RL 528610 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: DHAYANANDHAN T B
Agency No.:  R 5236

May 16th 2025, 17:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner: RH 410634 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

May 16th 2025, 17:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: RF 227482 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: B USHA KUMARI
Agency No.: Q 448

May 16th 2025, 17:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-3 Friday Result: - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RL 528610 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: DHAYANANDHAN T B
Agency No.:  R 5236

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RH 410634 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RF 227482 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: B USHA KUMARI
Agency No.: Q 448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RA 528610
RB 528610
RC 528610
RD 528610
RE 528610
RF 528610
RG 528610
RH 528610
RJ 528610
RK 528610
RM 528610
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RK 401912 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SANTHI K
Agency No.: P 2851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RA 495580
2) RB 138308
3) RC 377419
4) RD 839830
5) RE 812364
6) RF 380447
7) RG 364017
8) RH 791412
9) RJ 165489
10) RK 370097
11) RL 703480
12) RM 281804

6th Prize winner: 0431  0916  1230  1402  1508  2535  3607  3873  4255  5426  5493  7278  7325  7552  8217  8388  9850  9967

7th prize winner: 0167  0179  0992  1013  1034  1097  1463  2307  3258  3292  3381  3508  3569  3935  3977  4013  4052  4160  4591  5139  5154  5603  6569  7083  7101  7223  7268  7951  8689  8764

8th Prize Winner: 0024  0101  0264  0405  0437  0612  0626  0745  0767  0872  0889  1054  1247  1352  1443  1465  1563  1567  1620  1768  2061  2104  2172  2208  2277  2595  2746  2821  2918  2989  2995  3058  3156  3163  3324  3584  3601  3615  3620  3641  3682  3829  3842  3910  4132  4182  4363  4774  4812  4913  4954  5132  5342  5456  5546  5577  5726  5859  5901  5986  6042  6179  6303  6354  6369  6447  6470  6494  6557  6675  6704  6712  6773  6925  7012  7097  7307  7329  7439  7471  7586  7632  7878  7932  7941  8037  8126  8201  8254  8289  8315  8325  8462  8741  8868  8919  9081  9124  9232  9408  9459  9502  9546  9577  9668  9727  9942  9969

9th Prize: 0034  0035  0059  0152  0212  0235  0270  0330  0331  0494  0668  0753  0835  0855  0938  0948  0973  0983  1010  1040  1082  1087  1100  1102  1156  1273  1301  1417  1496  1588  1772  1781  1948  1977  1979  1993  2001  2038  2157  2186  2195  2234  2295  2308  2339  2418  2509  2518  2526  2560  2728  2734  2831  2853  2857  2936  2976  3001  3033  3088  3133  3139  3175  3194  3220  3372  3377  3398  3424  3432  3520  3535  3718  3794  3835  3864  3931  3933  3947  4169  4262  4305  4316  4339  4525  4613  4676  4684  4797  4862  4925  4944  5007  5013  5016  5032  5036  5093  5108  5126  5147  5163  5188  5198  5274  5284  5340  5355  5387  5403  5409  5440  5487  5495  5592  5685  5735  5888  5942  6061  6083  6158  6190  6197  6271  6291  6322  6358  6656  6727  6908  6993  7113  7236  7312  7356  7399  7400  7433  7437  7486  7496  7497  7562  7602  7728  7871  7916  7943  7970  7990  7995  8028  8029  8055  8062  8072  8138  8185  8197  8205  8212  8242  8265  8365  8461  8522  8577  8597  8598  8621  8670  8686  8733  8744  8808  8827  8967  9009  9018  9028  9036  9212  9288  9307  9367  9380  9396  9417  9427  9452  9545  9688  9745  9790  9836  9921  9996

10th Prize: 0046  0056  0096  0118  0140  0180  0191  0227  0236  0239  0337  0362  0411  0423  0451  0476  0499  0515  0562  0698  0773  0778  1011  1030  1038  1058  1096  1110  1145  1167  1289  1292  1341  1381  1399  1531  1660  1677  1695  1837  1872  1903  1981  2012  2042  2048  2049  2057  2124  2161  2209  2242  2287  2292  2613  2616  2667  2697  2744  2878  2881  2888  2939  2940  3053  3068  3120  3126  3137  3182  3238  3265  3298  3357  3376  3500  3518  3566  3576  3639  3669  3739  3786  3798  3850  3879  3915  3965  3980  3993  3997  4003  4031  4041  4114  4125  4136  4137  4170  4185  4203  4204  4216  4353  4420  4444  4487  4493  4523  4533  4542  4606  4721  4834  4864  4950  4965  4977  5003  5031  5081  5101  5116  5124  5164  5165  5169  5179  5204  5277  5317  5377  5414  5431  5432  5448  5467  5501  5504  5526  5540  5596  5628  5637  5681  5682  5692  5728  5734  5756  5771  5774  5826  5865  5882  5887  5891  6022  6025  6068  6188  6252  6253  6311  6377  6424  6484  6498  6527  6545  6570  6629  6724  6881  6910  6924  6934  6943  6985  6986  7023  7069  7080  7141  7173  7247  7361  7392  7490  7544  7598  7617  7726  7739  7758  7807  7811  7837  7867  7876  7922  7977  8016  8053  8108  8159  8336  8352  8417  8431  8520  8524  8552  8565  8628  8662  8663  8677  8682  8684  8743  8797  8840  8849  8914  8915  9040  9051  9095  9116  9126  9156  9159  9303  9563  9571  9572  9636  9638  9647  9667  9691  9703  9759  9828  9829  9927  9945  9947  9985  9991  9993

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 16th 2025, 17:09 IST

