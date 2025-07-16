LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.07.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 Wednesday Result, Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 16/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.
The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 draw for 16/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
The Kerala Lottery results for 16/07/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 10 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Consolation Prize:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Dhanalekshmi DL 10 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.