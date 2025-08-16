LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR

Agency No.: S 4

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KU 786025 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: NAGOOR KANI

Agency No.: H 1729

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KW 820794 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B

Agency No.: T 6353

Consolation Prize:

KN 445643

KO 445643

KP 445643

KR 445643

KS 445643

KT 445643

KU 445643

KV 445643

KW 445643

KX 445643

KY 445643

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0106 0107 1394 1841 2038 2519 2735 2900 3335 3462 6030 6471 7012 7103 7334 7684 7875 8048 8270 9574

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0585 4651 5391 8025 9044 9641

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0033 1088 1753 1815 1899 2447 2684 3430 3600 3832 4064 4245 4313 4337 4579 5259 5370 5771 5935 6433 7136 7229 7515 7803 7990 8409 8443 9222 9762 9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 8950 2334 5617 3822 9211 9734 0580 2800 9928 8041 5647 1163 1438 9367 7037 9055 0611 1612 5670 0620 4866 6711 5462 1604 7014 6378 3825 6847 6265 2259 8448 9174 4940 9061 7872 6444 6574 5582 6018 1094 9234 5683 2989 9277 7437 0291 9905 0011 4079 7724 8852 3984 1730 3552 4478 4627 3860 2538 0640 0397 1540 5269 4607 7810 4420 2643 6022 7046 7681 9001 1434...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0002 0050 0063 0085 0180 0221 0537 0666 0844 1018 1115 1140 1192 1739 1757 1873 1942 1980 2066 2080 2178 2581 2660 2826 3002 3092 3224 3285 3337 3371 3458 3476 3496 3648 3866 3969 4014 4034 4183 4310 4364 4448 4606 4655 4872 4995 5044 5076 5098 5196 5268 5334 5367 5413 5420 5482 5664 5757 6142 6227 6382 6404 6494 6749 7022 7190 7246 7263 7468 7566 7703 7716 7775 7796 7882 8106 8305 8316 8560 8579 8616 8628 8673 8678 8797 8807 8841 9183 9296 9480 9634 9790

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0035 0091 0233 0594 0756 0902 0934 0952 1157 1170 1248 1255 1274 1458 1621 1648 1659 1718 1941 2075 2120 2129 2204 2220 2279 2313 2361 2587 2613 2715 2920 3066 3116 3205 3361 3436 3489 3755 3807 3840 3906 3965 4005 4069 4136 4149 4168 4354 4370 4416 4554 4583 4634 4658 4758 4823 4947 5050 5096 5134 5212 5279 5440 5487 5500 5529 5584 5753 5816 5836 5859 5922 6049 6128 6147 6151 6209 6275 6310 6594 6621 6733 6806 6850 6879 6883 6914 6926 6928 6941 6955 7069 7105 7230 7265 7323 7341 7351 7354 7382 7387 7401 7410 7460 7545 7601 7777 7795 7869 7930 8028 8050 8081 8124 8125 8210 8364 8380 8597 8662 8725 8829 8846 8893 8944 8947 9062 9063 9092 9113 9215 9271 9339 9372 9374 9394 9424 9503 9518 9604 9675 9809 9873 9952

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs