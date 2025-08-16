Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 16 August 2025 at 17:20 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 16/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 719 Result out now. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya KR 719 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 16/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 719 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 719 draw for 16/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

16 August 2025 at 15:30 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Live: Result OUT

  The Kerala Lottery results for 16/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

16 August 2025 at 15:31 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Lucky Winner: KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD) 

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR  

Agency No.: S 4 

16 August 2025 at 15:31 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Lucky Winner: KU 786025 (PATHANAMTHITTA)  

Agent Name: NAGOOR KANI  

Agency No.: H 1729   

16 August 2025 at 15:32 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Lucky Winner: KW 820794 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) 

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B  

Agency No.: T 6353  

16 August 2025 at 17:20 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 719

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD)  

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR  

Agency No.: S 4    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KU 786025 (PATHANAMTHITTA)  

Agent Name: NAGOOR KANI  

Agency No.: H 1729 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KW 820794 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) 

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B  

Agency No.: T 6353 

Consolation Prize:  

KN 445643 

KO 445643 

KP 445643 

KR 445643 

KS 445643 

KT 445643 

KU 445643 

KV 445643 

KW 445643 

KX 445643 

KY 445643 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0106  0107  1394  1841  2038  2519  2735  2900  3335  3462  6030  6471  7012  7103  7334  7684  7875  8048  8270  9574    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0585  4651  5391  8025  9044  9641 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0033  1088  1753  1815  1899  2447  2684  3430  3600  3832  4064  4245  4313  4337  4579  5259  5370  5771  5935  6433  7136  7229  7515  7803  7990  8409  8443  9222  9762  9995  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 8950  2334  5617  3822  9211  9734  0580  2800  9928  8041  5647  1163  1438  9367  7037  9055  0611  1612  5670  0620  4866  6711  5462  1604  7014  6378  3825  6847  6265  2259  8448  9174  4940  9061  7872  6444  6574  5582  6018  1094  9234  5683  2989  9277  7437  0291  9905  0011  4079  7724  8852  3984  1730  3552  4478  4627  3860  2538  0640  0397  1540  5269  4607  7810  4420  2643  6022  7046  7681  9001  1434...    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0002  0050  0063  0085  0180  0221  0537  0666  0844  1018  1115  1140  1192  1739  1757  1873  1942  1980  2066  2080  2178  2581  2660  2826  3002  3092  3224  3285  3337  3371  3458  3476  3496  3648  3866  3969  4014  4034  4183  4310  4364  4448  4606  4655  4872  4995  5044  5076  5098  5196  5268  5334  5367  5413  5420  5482  5664  5757  6142  6227  6382  6404  6494  6749  7022  7190  7246  7263  7468  7566  7703  7716  7775  7796  7882  8106  8305  8316  8560  8579  8616  8628  8673  8678  8797  8807  8841  9183  9296  9480  9634  9790    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0035  0091  0233  0594  0756  0902  0934  0952  1157  1170  1248  1255  1274  1458  1621  1648  1659  1718  1941  2075  2120  2129  2204  2220  2279  2313  2361  2587  2613  2715  2920  3066  3116  3205  3361  3436  3489  3755  3807  3840  3906  3965  4005  4069  4136  4149  4168  4354  4370  4416  4554  4583  4634  4658  4758  4823  4947  5050  5096  5134  5212  5279  5440  5487  5500  5529  5584  5753  5816  5836  5859  5922  6049  6128  6147  6151  6209  6275  6310  6594  6621  6733  6806  6850  6879  6883  6914  6926  6928  6941  6955  7069  7105  7230  7265  7323  7341  7351  7354  7382  7387  7401  7410  7460  7545  7601  7777  7795  7869  7930  8028  8050  8081  8124  8125  8210  8364  8380  8597  8662  8725  8829  8846  8893  8944  8947  9062  9063  9092  9113  9215  9271  9339  9372  9374  9394  9424  9503  9518  9604  9675  9809  9873  9952  

Karunya Lottery KR 719 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

16 August 2025 at 12:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 13:03 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source