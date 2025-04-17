sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 17th 2025, 15:48 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-569 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PT 351400

Kerala Lottery Results Today (17.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Live Blog

April 17th 2025, 15:48 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today April 17, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-569 Prize

Here are the results of today’s Karunya Plus KN-569 lottery draw:

1st Prize – ₹80 Lakh
Winner: PT 351400

2nd Prize – ₹10 Lakh
Winner: PX 664847

3rd Prize – ₹1 Lakh Each
Winners:
PN 798859, PO 404070, PP 996469, PR 232060, PS 845770,
PT 867280, PU 177279, PV 717445, PW 163090, PX 590557,
PY 501747, PZ 131034

4th Prize – ₹5,000
Winning Numbers:
0581, 0591, 0769, 0934, 1494, 1577, 1777, 2357, 3256, 3386,
3629, 4157, 4290, 4917, 8167, 8272, 8773, 8865

5th Prize – ₹1,000
Winning Numbers:
1319, 1852, 2612, 2769, 2797, 3237, 3799, 4342, 4870, 4992,
5970, 6009, 7072, 7138, 7150, 7161, 8115, 9547

6th Prize – ₹500
Many numbers have won this prize. Check the full list on the official Kerala Lottery website.

April 17th 2025, 13:47 IST

April 17th 2025, 13:47 IST

April 17th 2025, 13:46 IST

April 17th 2025, 13:46 IST

April 17th 2025, 13:45 IST

Karunya Plus KN-569 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 17th 2025, 13:45 IST

Published April 17th 2025, 13:48 IST