LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-569 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PT 351400

Kerala Lottery Results Today (17.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.
Here are the results of today’s Karunya Plus KN-569 lottery draw:
1st Prize – ₹80 Lakh
Winner: PT 351400
2nd Prize – ₹10 Lakh
Winner: PX 664847
3rd Prize – ₹1 Lakh Each
Winners:
PN 798859, PO 404070, PP 996469, PR 232060, PS 845770,
PT 867280, PU 177279, PV 717445, PW 163090, PX 590557,
PY 501747, PZ 131034
4th Prize – ₹5,000
Winning Numbers:
0581, 0591, 0769, 0934, 1494, 1577, 1777, 2357, 3256, 3386,
3629, 4157, 4290, 4917, 8167, 8272, 8773, 8865
5th Prize – ₹1,000
Winning Numbers:
1319, 1852, 2612, 2769, 2797, 3237, 3799, 4342, 4870, 4992,
5970, 6009, 7072, 7138, 7150, 7161, 8115, 9547
6th Prize – ₹500
Many numbers have won this prize. Check the full list on the official Kerala Lottery website.
