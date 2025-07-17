Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 17 July 2025 at 12:05 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 17.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Thursday Result, Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 17/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Plus KN 581 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 17.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 17.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Thursday Result

The Kerala Lottery results for 17/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 draw for 17/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

17 July 2025 at 12:04 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Live: Result At 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery results for 17/07/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.  

17 July 2025 at 12:04 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Lucky Winner:   

Agent Name:   

Agency No.:  

17 July 2025 at 12:04 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Lucky Winner:   

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:   

17 July 2025 at 12:03 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Lucky Winner:   

Agent Name:   

Agency No.:    

17 July 2025 at 12:03 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:   

Agent Name:   

Agency No.:    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:   

Agent Name:   

Agency No.:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:   

Agent Name:   

Agency No.:   

Consolation Prize:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:   

Karunya Plus KN 581 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

17 July 2025 at 12:03 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 17.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 17 July 2025 at 12:05 IST