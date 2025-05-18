LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MG 400420

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-3 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MG 400420 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: C AKHILAN

Agency No.: D 4560

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MJ 649107 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K

Agency No.: T 3830

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MD 543290 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: SMITHA T

Agency No.: P 4296

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 400420

MB 400420

MC 400420

MD 400420

ME 400420

MF 400420

MH 400420

MJ 400420

MK 400420

ML 400420

MM 400420



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 lakh ARE: 1) MA 547838

2) MB 676480

3) MC 849675

4) MD 430012

5) ME 818252

6) MF 210045

7) MG 359332

8) MH 734665

9) MJ 741490

10) MK 290960

11) ML 564500

12) MM 560447



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0092 1017 1439 2567 2580 2588 2909 3472 3712 4217 4536 5814 5826 7280 7791 8177 9339 9710



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1222 1762 2383 2465 2668 3133 3218 3609 3736 4344 4361 4479 4659 5268 5626 6251 6342 6472 6888 7046 7108 7244 7705 7846 7874 8134 8875 9237 9399 9867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0050 0133 0384 0470 0587 0629 0699 0778 0887 1083 1274 1297 1317 1318 1373 1569 1614 1688 1805 2068 2193 2202 2261 2425 2430 2452 2458 2475 2553 2597 2756 2934 3068 3089 3162 3181 3242 3471 3476 3488 3784 4094 4269 4273 4281 4320 4367 4382 4451 4698 4699 4867 5159 5292 5389 5403 5503 5589 5629 5677 5850 5974 6211 6280 6341 6387 6437 6494 6499 6507 6593 6698 6820 6853 7194 7270 7349 7409 7430 7611 7618 7689 7738 7761 7835 7937 8032 8053 8133 8206 8447 8497 8642 8703 8704 8817 8851 9010 9723 9737 9827 9920

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008 0011 0182 0189 0246 0311 0391 0445 0459 0493 0496 0501 0673 0798 0836 0903 0977 0979 1015 1046 1049 1058 1074 1118 1125 1149 1171 1172 1214 1258 1279 1327 1380 1444 1491 1658 1710 1732 1776 1786 1852 1967 2132 2153 2237 2256 2335 2378 2407 2411 2484 2514 2691 2694 2731 2811 2832 2846 2896 2936 2963 3009 3014 3069 3096 3105 3154 3231 3291 3502 3604 3616 3638 3802 3873 3881 4020 4031 4070 4092 4165 4166 4201 4225 4291 4296 4303 4337 4339 4411 4440 4470 4522 4525 4529 4749 4798 4899 4950 4979 4992 5024 5066 5074 5086 5155 5439 5522 5594 5596 5660 5727 5803 5828 5926 5992 6107 6121 6138 6209 6212 6244 6245 6303 6308 6330 6365 6391 6392 6396 6466 6533 6540 6582 6810 6843 6868 6912 6924 6987 7014 7105 7293 7320 7326 7342 7376 7423 7453 7460 7589 7624 7625 7669 7670 7753 7757 7826 7916 7972 7990 8040 8054 8160 8226 8247 8359 8421 8474 8501 8516 8602 8633 8660 8705 8724 8820 8927 9147 9166 9218 9226 9250 9271 9296 9401 9434 9575 9587 9596 9797 9800 9816 9830 9857 9953 9984 9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0034 0143 0161 0177 0186 0187 0204 0255 0319 0322 0351 0352 0353 0424 0473 0565 0577 0826 0846 0926 0940 0942 1059 1097 1121 1135 1139 1147 1158 1164 1209 1249 1346 1387 1408 1414 1476 1501 1633 1645 1806 1876 1877 1935 1957 2012 2014 2027 2077 2116 2191 2260 2284 2379 2410 2442 2445 2613 2744 2745 2762 2838 2907 2920 2922 2941 3008 3013 3021 3022 3082 3102 3113 3116 3127 3212 3216 3237 3241 3279 3330 3438 3460 3521 3522 3605 3699 3720 3804 3829 3835 3844 3856 3893 3953 3962 3964 4085 4093 4136 4146 4188 4241 4248 4270 4280 4347 4353 4360 4385 4389 4422 4426 4453 4485 4509 4534 4564 4638 4648 4686 4689 4690 4718 4776 4888 4920 4946 4964 5078 5087 5165 5196 5223 5326 5371 5420 5453 5469 5565 5576 5627 5652 5754 5758 5792 5990 5996 6011 6017 6023 6027 6128 6175 6183 6221 6272 6314 6335 6383 6436 6444 6501 6529 6547 6724 6740 6837 6864 6879 6887 6916 6919 6936 7057 7113 7128 7158 7164 7213 7252 7294 7366 7386 7407 7431 7477 7572 7590 7597 7598 7694 7732 7788 7838 7859 7883 7962 7971 8009 8014 8059 8089 8100 8263 8276 8335 8403 8413 8444 8569 8591 8701 8731 8732 8743 8764 8819 8853 8877 8898 8902 8930 9032 9075 9132 9173 9201 9248 9259 9266 9327 9348 9355 9365 9381 9391 9407 9423 9459 9479 9491 9514 9614 9634 9637 9682 9689 9700 9725 9742 9758 9812 9882 9961 9985 9986 9995