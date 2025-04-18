LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-428 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NH 329752

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-428. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 18th April, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-428.
Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-427.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-428 Friday Result: NH 329752 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: LIJI V
Agency No.: T 6764
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-428 Friday Result: NG 298698 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-428 Friday Result: 1) NA 843002
2) NB 503914
3) NC 790749
4) ND 518696
5) NE 655212
6) NF 412198
7) NG 104633
8) NH 871134
9) NJ 522515
10) NK 413065
11) NL 314988
12) NM 844256
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 329752 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: LIJI V
Agency No.: T 6764
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 298698 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 843002
2) NB 503914
3) NC 790749
4) ND 518696
5) NE 655212
6) NF 412198
7) NG 104633
8) NH 871134
9) NJ 522515
10) NK 413065
11) NL 314988
12) NM 844256
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 329752
NB 329752
NC 329752
ND 329752
NE 329752
NF 329752
NG 329752
NJ 329752
NK 329752
NL 329752
NM 329752
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113 1467 2267 2608 3622 3945 4153 4880 4930 4975 6023 6111 7617 7843 7889 8862 8978 9243
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0278 0387 0755 0834 1145 1376 1904 2812 2838 2878 3766 3780 3972 4014 4235 4452 5118 5146 5249 5867 6011 6103 6108 6165 6436 6581 6890 7172 7207 7520 7849 8383 8615 8749 9201 9535
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0364 0659 0975 1194 1255 1327 1375 1506 1513 1650 1829 1881 1891 2090 2178 2194 2327 2468 2477 2605 2833 2988 3110 3112 3136 3195 3217 3464 3569 3660 3679 3771 3871 4120 4133 4310 4402 4448 4883 5150 5248 5323 5422 5606 5842 5967 6083 6120 6269 6326 6358 6423 6617 6756 6934 6959 7019 7052 7160 7280 7288 7359 7458 7656 7801 7860 8052 8183 8400 8431 8437 8554 8689 9101 9163 9226 9685 9872
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0132 0155 0246 0254 0340 0430 0452 0559 0715 0830 0900 1014 1082 1188 1212 1223 1331 1383 1393 1431 1496 1537 1712 1793 1853 2006 2044 2153 2239 2523 2527 2595 2603 2743 2930 2935 3131 3171 3208 3310 3335 3355 3448 3497 3580 3628 3807 4227 4273 4327 4492 4560 4792 4922 4963 4968 4991 5073 5135 5155 5384 5401 5530 5587 5811 5860 5875 5886 5930 6012 6086 6102 6191 6268 6292 6302 6380 6428 6496 6509 6574 6713 6753 6797 6814 6891 6894 6974 6984 7024 7125 7127 7181 7197 7215 7278 7374 7556 7789 7891 7967 8041 8158 8253 8262 8406 8642 8644 8757 8874 9135 9161 9213 9235 9268 9272 9295 9348 9439 9450 9811 9932
NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.