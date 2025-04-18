sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-428 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NH 329752
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 18th 2025, 16:47 IST

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-427 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-427 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-428. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 18th April, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-428.

April 18th 2025, 16:01 IST

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-428 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 329752 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: LIJI V
Agency No.: T 6764

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 298698 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 843002

2) NB 503914
3) NC 790749
4) ND 518696
5) NE 655212
6) NF 412198
7) NG 104633

8) NH 871134
9) NJ 522515
10) NK 413065
11) NL 314988
12) NM 844256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 329752
NB 329752
NC 329752
ND 329752

NE 329752
NF 329752
NG 329752
NJ 329752
NK 329752
NL 329752

NM 329752
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113  1467  2267  2608  3622  3945  4153  4880  4930  4975  6023  6111  7617  7843  7889  8862  8978  9243

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0278  0387  0755  0834  1145  1376  1904  2812  2838  2878  3766  3780  3972  4014  4235  4452  5118  5146  5249  5867  6011  6103  6108  6165  6436  6581  6890  7172  7207  7520  7849  8383  8615  8749  9201  9535

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0364  0659  0975  1194  1255  1327  1375  1506  1513  1650  1829  1881  1891  2090  2178  2194  2327  2468  2477  2605  2833  2988  3110  3112  3136  3195  3217  3464  3569  3660  3679  3771  3871  4120  4133  4310  4402  4448  4883  5150  5248  5323  5422  5606  5842  5967  6083  6120  6269  6326  6358  6423  6617  6756  6934  6959  7019  7052  7160  7280  7288  7359  7458  7656  7801  7860  8052  8183  8400  8431  8437  8554  8689  9101  9163  9226  9685  9872

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0132  0155  0246  0254  0340  0430  0452  0559  0715  0830  0900  1014  1082  1188  1212  1223  1331  1383  1393  1431  1496  1537  1712  1793  1853  2006  2044  2153  2239  2523  2527  2595  2603  2743  2930  2935  3131  3171  3208  3310  3335  3355  3448  3497  3580  3628  3807  4227  4273  4327  4492  4560  4792  4922  4963  4968  4991  5073  5135  5155  5384  5401  5530  5587  5811  5860  5875  5886  5930  6012  6086  6102  6191  6268  6292  6302  6380  6428  6496  6509  6574  6713  6753  6797  6814  6891  6894  6974  6984  7024  7125  7127  7181  7197  7215  7278  7374  7556  7789  7891  7967  8041  8158  8253  8262  8406  8642  8644  8757  8874  9135  9161  9213  9235  9268  9272  9295  9348  9439  9450  9811  9932

NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 18th 2025, 13:11 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 18th 2025, 13:14 IST