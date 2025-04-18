LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-428 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NH 329752

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NH 329752 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: LIJI V

Agency No.: T 6764

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 298698 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: P K DINESH

Agency No.: Y 2425





LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 843002

2) NB 503914

3) NC 790749

4) ND 518696

5) NE 655212

6) NF 412198

7) NG 104633

8) NH 871134

9) NJ 522515

10) NK 413065

11) NL 314988

12) NM 844256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 329752

NB 329752

NC 329752

ND 329752

NE 329752

NF 329752

NG 329752

NJ 329752

NK 329752

NL 329752

NM 329752



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113 1467 2267 2608 3622 3945 4153 4880 4930 4975 6023 6111 7617 7843 7889 8862 8978 9243

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0278 0387 0755 0834 1145 1376 1904 2812 2838 2878 3766 3780 3972 4014 4235 4452 5118 5146 5249 5867 6011 6103 6108 6165 6436 6581 6890 7172 7207 7520 7849 8383 8615 8749 9201 9535

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0364 0659 0975 1194 1255 1327 1375 1506 1513 1650 1829 1881 1891 2090 2178 2194 2327 2468 2477 2605 2833 2988 3110 3112 3136 3195 3217 3464 3569 3660 3679 3771 3871 4120 4133 4310 4402 4448 4883 5150 5248 5323 5422 5606 5842 5967 6083 6120 6269 6326 6358 6423 6617 6756 6934 6959 7019 7052 7160 7280 7288 7359 7458 7656 7801 7860 8052 8183 8400 8431 8437 8554 8689 9101 9163 9226 9685 9872

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0132 0155 0246 0254 0340 0430 0452 0559 0715 0830 0900 1014 1082 1188 1212 1223 1331 1383 1393 1431 1496 1537 1712 1793 1853 2006 2044 2153 2239 2523 2527 2595 2603 2743 2930 2935 3131 3171 3208 3310 3335 3355 3448 3497 3580 3628 3807 4227 4273 4327 4492 4560 4792 4922 4963 4968 4991 5073 5135 5155 5384 5401 5530 5587 5811 5860 5875 5886 5930 6012 6086 6102 6191 6268 6292 6302 6380 6428 6496 6509 6574 6713 6753 6797 6814 6891 6894 6974 6984 7024 7125 7127 7181 7197 7215 7278 7374 7556 7789 7891 7967 8041 8158 8253 8262 8406 8642 8644 8757 8874 9135 9161 9213 9235 9268 9272 9295 9348 9439 9450 9811 9932

NIRMAL NR-428 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100