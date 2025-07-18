LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI

Agency No.: M 2018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RW 595453 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SANUJA S

Agency No.: Q 5891

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RY 376814 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SELVAN C

Agency No.: K 8459

Consolation Prize: RN 634706

RO 634706

RP 634706

RR 634706

RS 634706

RT 634706

RV 634706

RW 634706

RX 634706

RY 634706

RZ 634706

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0080 0088 0624 1982 2032 2789 4629 4932 5566 6140 6260 6407 6496 6747 6789 8392 8412 9646 9790 9864

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0127 2002 6872 8139 8238 9880

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0102 0340 1093 1379 1390 1920 2307 2467 2502 2925 3129 4192 4539 4743 4837 5222 6124 6165 6654 6745 6786 6899 7168 7400 7829 7904 8000 8323 8827 9005

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0024 0035 0039 0376 0389 0529 0544 0927 1007 1109 1318 1334 1350 1513 1540 1563 1643 1742 1775 1815 2052 2087 2213 2219 2250 2465 2723 3229 3495 3549 3566 3724 3761 3853 3856 4103 4119 4309 4574 4852 4923 5400 5620 5673 6234 6465 6497 6777 6850 6894 7088 7145 7186 7235 7284 7299 7336 7425 7430 7456 7480 7633 7801 8131 8442 8502 8661 8767 8870 8933 9016 9021 9235 9241 9298 9994

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0015 0047 0096 0185 0438 0800 1018 1031 1181 1254 1275 1280 1345 1410 1470 1651 2354 2539 2585 2653 2898 2984 2998 3030 3096 3130 3308 3540 3594 3686 3935 3952 3988 4167 4234 4456 4968 5068 5126 5178 5232 5255 5327 5377 5447 5630 5702 5772 5938 6205 6256 6462 6564 6711 6726 7162 7185 7211 7262 7451 7571 7585 7621 7849 7857 7964 8099 8174 8176 8177 8409 8479 8539 8762 8804 8879 8903 8929 8975 9011 9045 9102 9190 9369 9409 9613 9673 9729 9736 9850 9877 9910

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0042 0113 0221 0290 0319 0380 0403 0484 0495 0498 0556 0618 0625 0699 0703 0808 0844 0985 1204 1218 1380 1413 1424 1659 1692 1727 1751 1915 1999 2017 2028 2284 2296 2427 2508 2657 2664 2783 2794 2882 3024 3043 3181 3397 3409 3572 3578 3638 3641 3894 3976 4041 4238 4276 4306 4307 4441 4581 4686 4763 4926 5013 5056 5092 5115 5196 5200 5298 5352 5411 5487 5495 5586 5600 5665 5678 5679 5725 5853 5940 5949 5959 5963 6065 6215 6269 6270 6328 6347 6389 6411 6437 6487 6540 6611 6703 6823 6851 6910 6940 7022 7060 7105 7203 7224 7517 7586 7626 7668 7679 7714 7788 7802 7831 7854 7924 7941 8051 8055 8111 8130 8141 8164 8191 8283 8429 8594 8739 8799 8858 8866 8990 9175 9180 9233 9292 9536 9623 9656 9699 9720 9828 9913 9974

Suvarna Keralam SK 12 Friday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs