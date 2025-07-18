Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 18 July 2025 at 16:06 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)

The Kerala Lottery results for 18/07/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Result to be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Suvarna Keralam SK 12 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Friday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Friday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 18/07/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 draw for 18/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

18 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Lucky Winner: RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI
Agency No.: M 2018

18 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Lucky Winner: RW 595453 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SANUJA S
Agency No.: Q 5891

18 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12 Lucky Winner: RY 376814 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SELVAN C
Agency No.: K 8459

18 July 2025 at 16:06 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 12

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RU 634706 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI
Agency No.: M 2018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RW 595453 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SANUJA S
Agency No.: Q 5891

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RY 376814 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SELVAN C
Agency No.: K 8459

Consolation Prize: RN 634706
RO 634706
RP 634706
RR 634706
RS 634706
RT 634706
RV 634706
RW 634706
RX 634706
RY 634706
RZ 634706

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0080  0088  0624  1982  2032  2789  4629  4932  5566  6140  6260  6407  6496  6747  6789  8392  8412  9646  9790  9864 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0127  2002  6872  8139  8238  9880

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0102  0340  1093  1379  1390  1920  2307  2467  2502  2925  3129  4192  4539  4743  4837  5222  6124  6165  6654  6745  6786  6899  7168  7400  7829  7904  8000  8323  8827  9005

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0024  0035  0039  0376  0389  0529  0544  0927  1007  1109  1318  1334  1350  1513  1540  1563  1643  1742  1775  1815  2052  2087  2213  2219  2250  2465  2723  3229  3495  3549  3566  3724  3761  3853  3856  4103  4119  4309  4574  4852  4923  5400  5620  5673  6234  6465  6497  6777  6850  6894  7088  7145  7186  7235  7284  7299  7336  7425  7430  7456  7480  7633  7801  8131  8442  8502  8661  8767  8870  8933  9016  9021  9235  9241  9298  9994 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0015  0047  0096  0185  0438  0800  1018  1031  1181  1254  1275  1280  1345  1410  1470  1651  2354  2539  2585  2653  2898  2984  2998  3030  3096  3130  3308  3540  3594  3686  3935  3952  3988  4167  4234  4456  4968  5068  5126  5178  5232  5255  5327  5377  5447  5630  5702  5772  5938  6205  6256  6462  6564  6711  6726  7162  7185  7211  7262  7451  7571  7585  7621  7849  7857  7964  8099  8174  8176  8177  8409  8479  8539  8762  8804  8879  8903  8929  8975  9011  9045  9102  9190  9369  9409  9613  9673  9729  9736  9850  9877  9910

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0042  0113  0221  0290  0319  0380  0403  0484  0495  0498  0556  0618  0625  0699  0703  0808  0844  0985  1204  1218  1380  1413  1424  1659  1692  1727  1751  1915  1999  2017  2028  2284  2296  2427  2508  2657  2664  2783  2794  2882  3024  3043  3181  3397  3409  3572  3578  3638  3641  3894  3976  4041  4238  4276  4306  4307  4441  4581  4686  4763  4926  5013  5056  5092  5115  5196  5200  5298  5352  5411  5487  5495  5586  5600  5665  5678  5679  5725  5853  5940  5949  5959  5963  6065  6215  6269  6270  6328  6347  6389  6411  6437  6487  6540  6611  6703  6823  6851  6910  6940  7022  7060  7105  7203  7224  7517  7586  7626  7668  7679  7714  7788  7802  7831  7854  7924  7941  8051  8055  8111  8130  8141  8164  8191  8283  8429  8594  8739  8799  8858  8866  8990  9175  9180  9233  9292  9536  9623  9656  9699  9720  9828  9913  9974

Suvarna Keralam SK 12 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

18 July 2025 at 14:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 18 July 2025 at 14:44 IST