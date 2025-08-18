Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.08.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Monday Result, 1st Prize No. BV 219851 (KANNUR), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 18 August 2025 at 19:01 IST

Reported by: info desk
The Kerala Lottery results for 18/08/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

 

Live Blog

The Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 draw for 18/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

18 August 2025 at 18:58 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Live: Result Out

The Kerala Lottery results for 18/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

18 August 2025 at 18:58 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Lucky Winner: BV 219851 (KANNUR) 

Agent Name: PRIYAJA C  

Agency No.: C 5678

18 August 2025 at 18:59 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Lucky Winner: BV 769240 (NEYYATTINKARA) 

Agent Name: LIJI V  

Agency No.: T 6764

18 August 2025 at 18:59 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Lucky Winner: BV 107697 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: SARIKA C S 

Agency No.: Q 9974 

18 August 2025 at 18:55 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

Consolation Prize:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Monday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

18 August 2025 at 18:55 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 19:01 IST

