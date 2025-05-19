Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BG 586755
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 19th 2025, 16:22 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BG 586755

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 19 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-394 Result: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 19 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

Live Blog

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

May 19th 2025, 16:09 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result: BG 586755 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: JAYASREE J
Agency No.: P 6658

May 19th 2025, 16:10 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result: 75 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result 75 Lakh: BG 318192 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SATHEESH
Agency No.: P 7628
 

May 19th 2025, 16:10 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BA 586755
BB 586755
BC 586755
BD 586755
BE 586755
BF 586755
BH 586755
BJ 586755
BK 586755
BL 586755
BM 586755

May 19th 2025, 16:22 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BG 586755 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: JAYASREE J
Agency No.: P 6658
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: BG 318192 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SATHEESH
Agency No.: P 7628

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) BA 285079
2) BB 147990
3) BC 630734
4) BD 634497
5) BE 556889
6) BF 748977
7) BG 209812
8) BH 450321
9) BJ 173574
10) BK 135098
11) BL 307430
12) BM 879814

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 1230  1742  2819  3158  3331  3857  4374  4982  6409  6881  6917  6964  7979  7987  8014  8100  9070  9829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0084  0456  1115  1143  1371  1607  1785  2425  2662  3393  3512  3555  3970  4384  4417  4625  5119  5186  5474  6169  6223  6860  7440  7699  7739  8040  8450  9063  9121  9558

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0030  0106  0139  0156  0252  0274  0569  0623  0722  0740  0889  0965  0987  1093  1151  1322  1466  1634  1816  1858  1868  1883  2150  2195  2288  2434  2763  2961  3062  3130  3148  3183  3237  3333  3499  3759  3793  3913  4063  4237  4253  4324  4642  4655  4945  4995  4999  5050  5122  5175  5200  5237  5242  5282  5464  5506  5614  5927  6039  6214  6318  6406  6458  6460  6715  6944  7107  7138  7162  7192  7276  7280  7347  7361  7406  7463  7629  7695  7811  8078  8105  8114  8172  8272  8376  8424  8459  8540  8627  8661  8724  8783  8801  8802  8816  8901  9051  9078  9102  9146  9478  9681  9706  9715  9765  9795  9876  9948

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0162  0251  0300  0311  0323  0332  0343  0358  0394  0422  0484  0615  0671  0766  0775  0792  0802  0892  0912  0927  0964  1040  1072  1195  1210  1217  1246  1258  1361  1369  1388  1418  1437  1461  1478  1481  1513  1539  1545  1650  1806  1814  1817  1822  1853  1892  1928  1969  1980  2064  2074  2096  2166  2197  2200  2203  2261  2280  2326  2370  2383  2711  2768  2828  2878  2888  2957  2991  3000  3027  3155  3210  3238  3271  3314  3366  3375  3396  3537  3560  3626  3644  3937  3975  4044  4148  4159  4212  4348  4412  4433  4449  4468  4526  4577  4605  4712  4811  4873  4960  5033  5087  5264  5286  5306  5327  5346  5393  5475  5508  5560  5599  5629  5666  5777  5819  5956  6110  6157  6209  6215  6287  6325  6417  6622  6623  6634  6639  6701  6743  6755  6808  6838  6923  6960  6989  7026  7091  7095  7137  7139  7283  7335  7441  7549  7566  7615  7669  7710  7715  7776  7786  7793  7819  7880  7891  7947  7977  7994  8092  8097  8099  8162  8397  8408  8409  8417  8421  8477  8512  8533  8633  8687  8701  8793  8896  8898  8907  9055  9141  9220  9227  9244  9345  9375  9475  9476  9568  9620  9762  9788  9827  9843  9846  9862  9868  9892  9927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 9949  7783  9320  3809  7966  7952  7058  5202  0023  4073  9276  3363  6674  4980  4229  8524  4091  5957  3096  4226  4098  1485  6011  0681  7405  6106  2546  9553  5179  9472  9356  5986  0446  0101  3618  7130  4647  9975  2490  7317  6817  5452  0717  5091  0487  3078  6747  1176  2360  3574  9389  0067  2924  0467  2547  2058  9398  7711  7092  3475  6289  2172  2926  0003  6509  8058  8043  5608  7491  7009  1636  2311  0033  5146  8838  3058  9342  6345  2024  2076  4917  4114  9032  2492  6373  7976  5917  8206  6688  3453  7294  9623  5182  0223  9586  3571  6584  4319  1904  7502  2723  1462  4880  5357  1006  8047  4909  6923  9405  0328  8419  2699  9731  4367  2191  9324  6863  4371  8121  7429  4456  3658  6504  9436  8398  7025  1335  8807  6434  6154  8062  6257  1019  7518  2283  6574  7006  8265  9449  2916  6150  9638  1920  7873  9792  6935  2999  2322  5963  6853  4482  1068  6291  3517  3487  7072  8856  8379  2295  9335  2831  9847  4588  8698  6229  3570  3007  7056  3376  8777

May 19th 2025, 16:08 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published May 19th 2025, 16:13 IST