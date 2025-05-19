LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19-05-2025):Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BG 586755

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 19 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore.
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BA 586755
BB 586755
BC 586755
BD 586755
BE 586755
BF 586755
BH 586755
BJ 586755
BK 586755
BL 586755
BM 586755
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BG 586755 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: JAYASREE J
Agency No.: P 6658
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: BG 318192 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: SATHEESH
Agency No.: P 7628
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) BA 285079
2) BB 147990
3) BC 630734
4) BD 634497
5) BE 556889
6) BF 748977
7) BG 209812
8) BH 450321
9) BJ 173574
10) BK 135098
11) BL 307430
12) BM 879814
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 1230 1742 2819 3158 3331 3857 4374 4982 6409 6881 6917 6964 7979 7987 8014 8100 9070 9829
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0084 0456 1115 1143 1371 1607 1785 2425 2662 3393 3512 3555 3970 4384 4417 4625 5119 5186 5474 6169 6223 6860 7440 7699 7739 8040 8450 9063 9121 9558
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0030 0106 0139 0156 0252 0274 0569 0623 0722 0740 0889 0965 0987 1093 1151 1322 1466 1634 1816 1858 1868 1883 2150 2195 2288 2434 2763 2961 3062 3130 3148 3183 3237 3333 3499 3759 3793 3913 4063 4237 4253 4324 4642 4655 4945 4995 4999 5050 5122 5175 5200 5237 5242 5282 5464 5506 5614 5927 6039 6214 6318 6406 6458 6460 6715 6944 7107 7138 7162 7192 7276 7280 7347 7361 7406 7463 7629 7695 7811 8078 8105 8114 8172 8272 8376 8424 8459 8540 8627 8661 8724 8783 8801 8802 8816 8901 9051 9078 9102 9146 9478 9681 9706 9715 9765 9795 9876 9948
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0162 0251 0300 0311 0323 0332 0343 0358 0394 0422 0484 0615 0671 0766 0775 0792 0802 0892 0912 0927 0964 1040 1072 1195 1210 1217 1246 1258 1361 1369 1388 1418 1437 1461 1478 1481 1513 1539 1545 1650 1806 1814 1817 1822 1853 1892 1928 1969 1980 2064 2074 2096 2166 2197 2200 2203 2261 2280 2326 2370 2383 2711 2768 2828 2878 2888 2957 2991 3000 3027 3155 3210 3238 3271 3314 3366 3375 3396 3537 3560 3626 3644 3937 3975 4044 4148 4159 4212 4348 4412 4433 4449 4468 4526 4577 4605 4712 4811 4873 4960 5033 5087 5264 5286 5306 5327 5346 5393 5475 5508 5560 5599 5629 5666 5777 5819 5956 6110 6157 6209 6215 6287 6325 6417 6622 6623 6634 6639 6701 6743 6755 6808 6838 6923 6960 6989 7026 7091 7095 7137 7139 7283 7335 7441 7549 7566 7615 7669 7710 7715 7776 7786 7793 7819 7880 7891 7947 7977 7994 8092 8097 8099 8162 8397 8408 8409 8417 8421 8477 8512 8533 8633 8687 8701 8793 8896 8898 8907 9055 9141 9220 9227 9244 9345 9375 9475 9476 9568 9620 9762 9788 9827 9843 9846 9862 9868 9892 9927
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 9949 7783 9320 3809 7966 7952 7058 5202 0023 4073 9276 3363 6674 4980 4229 8524 4091 5957 3096 4226 4098 1485 6011 0681 7405 6106 2546 9553 5179 9472 9356 5986 0446 0101 3618 7130 4647 9975 2490 7317 6817 5452 0717 5091 0487 3078 6747 1176 2360 3574 9389 0067 2924 0467 2547 2058 9398 7711 7092 3475 6289 2172 2926 0003 6509 8058 8043 5608 7491 7009 1636 2311 0033 5146 8838 3058 9342 6345 2024 2076 4917 4114 9032 2492 6373 7976 5917 8206 6688 3453 7294 9623 5182 0223 9586 3571 6584 4319 1904 7502 2723 1462 4880 5357 1006 8047 4909 6923 9405 0328 8419 2699 9731 4367 2191 9324 6863 4371 8121 7429 4456 3658 6504 9436 8398 7025 1335 8807 6434 6154 8062 6257 1019 7518 2283 6574 7006 8265 9449 2916 6150 9638 1920 7873 9792 6935 2999 2322 5963 6853 4482 1068 6291 3517 3487 7072 8856 8379 2295 9335 2831 9847 4588 8698 6229 3570 3007 7056 3376 8777
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.