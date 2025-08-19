Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SP 470148 (PATTAMBI), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 19 August 2025 at 16:22 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SP 470148 (PATTAMBI), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 19/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Tuesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Tuesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 19/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 draw for 19/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

19 August 2025 at 15:29 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 19/08/2025, are announced live at 3 PM today.  

19 August 2025 at 15:29 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Lucky Winner: SP 470148 (PATTAMBI)  

Agent Name: JITHIN RAJ  

Agency No.: P 6320  

19 August 2025 at 15:30 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Lucky Winner: ST 823246 (ERNAKULAM)  

Agent Name: JOSEPH T A  

Agency No.: E 6948  

19 August 2025 at 15:31 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Lucky Winner: SN 817719 (MALAPPURAM)  

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS  

Agency No.: M 2044  

19 August 2025 at 16:21 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SP 470148 (PATTAMBI)  

Agent Name: JITHIN RAJ 

Agency No.: P 6320    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: ST 823246 (ERNAKULAM) 

Agent Name: JOSEPH T A 

Agency No.: E 6948  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SN 817719 (MALAPPURAM) 

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS  

Agency No.: M 2044 

Consolation Prize: 

SN 470148 

SO 470148 

SR 470148 

SS 470148 

ST 470148 

SU 470148 

SV 470148 

SW 470148 

SX 470148 

SY 470148 

SZ 470148  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0588  1093  1308  1425  1806  3816  4086  5122  5240  5598  5957  6611  7656  7796  7909  8490  8562  9244  9736  9940   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0071  4339  5235  6225  9066  9435  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0238  0510  1238  1859  2558  3238  3522  3552  3588  3626  4428  5315  5516  5525  5545  5671  5931  6451  6657  6854  7021  7262  7577  7726  8466  8689  8888  9478  9528  9737  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 7960  5595  5196  4954  3907  1484  2579  8740  2752  8792  5087  4846  3834  7181  0238  9264  7475  9369  8185  9431  2067  8066  1245  6239  7747  3984  5152  9776  6267  1630  0793  2235  8926  2501  7565  2650  9715  1217  3870  0219  7850  3662  5015  5188  6906  1939  1541  4142  2938  0332  9833  3514  6159  6627 6906  7174  7181  7475  7565  7576  7747  7850  7960  7985  8066  8185  8377  8740  8764  8792  8926  9264  9369  9431  9456  9715  9730  9776  9803  9833  9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0115  0492  0577  0777  0780  0864  0870  1029  1111  1336  1481  1510  1600  1677  1683  1908  2047  2086  2231  2329  2389  2504  2743  3123  3212  3334  3595  3616  3884  3893  3962  4010  4140  4164  4281  4488  4575  4835  4950  4967  5023  5064  5112  5395  5499  5844  6026  6036  6054  6264  6432  6494  6513  6862  6961  7011  7207  7279  7284  7448  7710  7830  7937  7968  8013  8157  8301  8322  8328  8461  8508  8581  8703  8868  8919  8943  8993  8994  9024  9198  9267  9296  9320  9582  9657  9658  9664  9802  9890  9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0027  0119  0324  0404  0468  0506  0532  0589  0600  0627  0636  0663  0692  0697  0713  0778  0799  0872  0876  0985  0997  1002  1164  1165  1244  1292  1295  1341  1405  1460  1574  1623  1651  1676  1718  1720  1921  2082  2091  2132  2229  2276  2551  2737  2822  2874  3016  3230  3257  3301  3483  3534  3738  3770  3806  3821  3961  3992  4006  4224  4261  4365  4463  4594  4614  4690  4705  4781  4982  5034  5073  5183  5289  5351  5444  5501  5589  5592  5654  5700  5803  5867  5881  5909  5964  5986  6013  6030  6057  6167  6292  6294  6348  6392  6516  6527  6620  6649  6729  6851  6855  6929  6976  7023  7084  7166  7195  7287  7383  7460  7572  7574  7627  7738  7853  7931  8014  8071  8187  8241  8378  8410  8416  8434  8539  8549  8626  8627  8678  8805  8860  8913  9274  9277  9304  9339  9348  9380  9400  9440  9527  9546  9638  9706  9804  9894  9901  9943  9994  9998

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 481 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

19 August 2025 at 12:55 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 12:59 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source