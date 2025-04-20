sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 20th 2025, 16:36 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-698 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AT 888919

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.  

April 20th 2025, 15:26 IST

April 20th 2025, 15:26 IST

April 20th 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 698 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-698 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AT 888919 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: ANU P
Agency No.: M 2642

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AZ 684508 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ASHIK V
Agency No.: P 4344
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 825494
2) AO 562215

3) AP 164086
5) AS 273750
6) AT 351955
7) AU 810462
8) AV 744275
9) AW 150104

10) AX 760291
11) AY 548399
12) AZ 949924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 888919
AO 888919
AP 888919
AR 888919
AS 888919
AU 888919
AV 888919
AW 888919
AX 888919
AY 888919
AZ 888919

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0361  0569  0988  1100  1170  4117  4150  4169  4734  5872  6903  6948  7534  7751  8017  8366  9501  9679
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0243  0302  2378  3371  4392  5158  9046
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0584  0876  1356  2090  2602  2684  3426  3778  3948  4255  4371  5062  5250  5311  5615  5886  8696  8702  8718  8907  8970  8999  9028  9083  9876  9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0206  0407  0817  1160  1202  1604  1828  1860  2165  2183  2244  2465  2521  2736  2737  2890  2922  2958  3002  3263  3429  3452  3941  4012  4018  4262  4438  4439  4448  4528  4559  4572  4584  4636  4849  4852  4875  5107  5213  5475  5595  5646  5752  6018  6028  6546  6612  6639  6857  6920  6967  7036  7166  7196  7312  7317  7377  7378  7582  7676  7695  7758  7984  8113  8133  8504  8596  8938  9136  9314  9548  9813

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0114  0184  0187  0188  0297  0337  0396  0442  0599  0627  0729  0736  0747  0892  0911  0976  1150  1296  1398  1740  1904  1977  1989  1997  2185  2213  2268  2341  2457  2474  2497  2519  2563  2583  2685  2762  2780  2829  2916  3276  3294  3534  3703  3841  3899  3933  4114  4429  4514  4669  4744  4775  4781  4925  4964  5006  5034  5058  5257  5393  5397  5516  5518  5521  5656  5658  5738  5784  5885  5924  5934  6033  6122  6133  6186  6327  6371  6443  6478  6576  6588  6613  6628  6734  6802  6977  7061  7065  7069  7106  7294  7315  7371  7417  7829  7837  7911  8035  8093  8108  8211  8377  8432  8520  8540  8547  8624  8831  8896  9075  9078  9099  9137  9139  9152  9266  9436  9496  9506  9519  9596  9648  9998

AKSHAYA AK-698: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 20th 2025, 13:43 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 20th 2025, 13:45 IST