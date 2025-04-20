LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-698 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AT 888919

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-698 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AT 888919 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: ANU P

Agency No.: M 2642

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AZ 684508 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: ASHIK V

Agency No.: P 4344



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 825494

2) AO 562215

3) AP 164086

5) AS 273750

6) AT 351955

7) AU 810462

8) AV 744275

9) AW 150104

10) AX 760291

11) AY 548399

12) AZ 949924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 888919

AO 888919

AP 888919

AR 888919

AS 888919

AU 888919

AV 888919

AW 888919

AX 888919

AY 888919

AZ 888919

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0361 0569 0988 1100 1170 4117 4150 4169 4734 5872 6903 6948 7534 7751 8017 8366 9501 9679



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0243 0302 2378 3371 4392 5158 9046



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0584 0876 1356 2090 2602 2684 3426 3778 3948 4255 4371 5062 5250 5311 5615 5886 8696 8702 8718 8907 8970 8999 9028 9083 9876 9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0206 0407 0817 1160 1202 1604 1828 1860 2165 2183 2244 2465 2521 2736 2737 2890 2922 2958 3002 3263 3429 3452 3941 4012 4018 4262 4438 4439 4448 4528 4559 4572 4584 4636 4849 4852 4875 5107 5213 5475 5595 5646 5752 6018 6028 6546 6612 6639 6857 6920 6967 7036 7166 7196 7312 7317 7377 7378 7582 7676 7695 7758 7984 8113 8133 8504 8596 8938 9136 9314 9548 9813

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0114 0184 0187 0188 0297 0337 0396 0442 0599 0627 0729 0736 0747 0892 0911 0976 1150 1296 1398 1740 1904 1977 1989 1997 2185 2213 2268 2341 2457 2474 2497 2519 2563 2583 2685 2762 2780 2829 2916 3276 3294 3534 3703 3841 3899 3933 4114 4429 4514 4669 4744 4775 4781 4925 4964 5006 5034 5058 5257 5393 5397 5516 5518 5521 5656 5658 5738 5784 5885 5924 5934 6033 6122 6133 6186 6327 6371 6443 6478 6576 6588 6613 6628 6734 6802 6977 7061 7065 7069 7106 7294 7315 7371 7417 7829 7837 7911 8035 8093 8108 8211 8377 8432 8520 8540 8547 8624 8831 8896 9075 9078 9099 9137 9139 9152 9266 9436 9496 9506 9519 9596 9648 9998

AKSHAYA AK-698: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100