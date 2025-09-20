LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. RY KG 887616, Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KG 887616

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KL 376927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KK 385229

Consolation Prize:

KA 887616

KB 887616

KC 887616

KD 887616

KE 887616

KF 887616

KH 887616

KJ 887616

KK 887616

KL 887616

KM 887616

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0153 0186 0416 1147 1349 1694 1804 2750 2843 3777 3831 4160 5121 5404 5861 6518 6873 7372 9282 9332

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0250 0578 3129 4220 5978 9395

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0122 0380 1055 1692 1879 1915 2121 2366 2424 3089 3258 3324 3624 3665 4699 4711 4848 5321 5365 5366 5524 5749 6146 7324 7908 8126 8311 8976 9532 9588

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 6144 5156 8316 3240 9111 8999 8281 6882 3513 6904 7641 1463 0103 7479 0232 5090 9898 4992...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs