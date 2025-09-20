Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. RY KG 887616, Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20 September 2025 at 15:26 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. RY KG 887616, Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 18/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 20/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 724 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 724 draw for 20/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

20 September 2025 at 15:19 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

20 September 2025 at 15:18 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:   

20 September 2025 at 15:18 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

20 September 2025 at 15:26 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 724

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KG 887616 

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KL 376927

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KK 385229

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

Consolation Prize:  

KA 887616

KB 887616

KC 887616

KD 887616

KE 887616

KF 887616

KH 887616

KJ 887616

KK 887616

KL 887616

KM 887616 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:  0153  0186  0416  1147  1349  1694  1804  2750  2843  3777  3831  4160  5121  5404  5861  6518  6873  7372  9282  9332

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0250  0578  3129  4220  5978  9395 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0122  0380  1055  1692  1879  1915  2121  2366  2424  3089  3258  3324  3624  3665  4699  4711  4848  5321  5365  5366  5524  5749  6146  7324  7908  8126  8311  8976  9532  9588

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 6144  5156  8316  3240  9111  8999  8281  6882  3513  6904  7641  1463  0103  7479  0232  5090  9898  4992...   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

20 September 2025 at 15:17 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025: Disclaimer

 Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 20 September 2025 at 15:20 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source