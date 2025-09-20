LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. RY KG 887616, Check Full Winners List
The Kerala Lottery results for 18/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lottery Result.
- Utility News
- 2 min read
The Kerala Lottery results for 20/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 724 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.
Live Blog
The Karunya Lottery KR 724 draw for 20/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
20 September 2025 at 15:19 IST
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
20 September 2025 at 15:18 IST
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
20 September 2025 at 15:18 IST
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
20 September 2025 at 15:26 IST
Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 724
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KG 887616
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KL 376927
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KK 385229
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Consolation Prize:
KA 887616
KB 887616
KC 887616
KD 887616
KE 887616
KF 887616
KH 887616
KJ 887616
KK 887616
KL 887616
KM 887616
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0153 0186 0416 1147 1349 1694 1804 2750 2843 3777 3831 4160 5121 5404 5861 6518 6873 7372 9282 9332
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0250 0578 3129 4220 5978 9395
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0122 0380 1055 1692 1879 1915 2121 2366 2424 3089 3258 3324 3624 3665 4699 4711 4848 5321 5365 5366 5524 5749 6146 7324 7908 8126 8311 8976 9532 9588
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 6144 5156 8316 3240 9111 8999 8281 6882 3513 6904 7641 1463 0103 7479 0232 5090 9898 4992...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Karunya Lottery KR 724 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
20 September 2025 at 15:17 IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.09.2025: Disclaimer
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.