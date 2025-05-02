LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (2.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-1 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RF 726828

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RF 726828 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: HAJIRA

Agency No.: Y 3719

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RC 669494 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR M

Agency No.: R 6258

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SINURAJ P

Agency No.: C 4861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RA 726828

RB 726828

RC 726828

RD 726828

RE 726828

RG 726828

RH 726828

RJ 726828

RK 726828

RL 726828

RM 726828



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RD 135164 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: ASHWITHA

Agency No.: P 7009

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RA 526608

2) RB 540428

3) RC 599609

4) RD 813642

5) RE 234930

6) RF 749144

7) RG 431904

8) RH 750405

9) RJ 694423

10) RK 569640

11) RL 170933

12) RM 498180

6th Prize winner: 0798 2218 2387 4023 4343 4550 5247 5372 5757 5883 6489 6905 6950 6971 7599 8930 9463 9657

7th prize winner: 0108 0691 1056 1119 1155 2122 2295 2354 3846 4011 4816 5173 5459 5622 6204 6519 6545 6784 6867 6889 7155 7639 7859 8082 8355 8463 8595 8932 9121 9839

8th Prize Winner: 0072 0136 0160 0194 0207 0224 0269 0388 0426 0449 0536 0663 1002 1146 1290 1395 1546 1562 1566 1904 2096 2298 2476 2782 2816 2883 2946 2971 3182 3194 3228 3240 3331 3750 3797 3954 4168 4268 4412 4413 4627 4835 4872 4914 4953 5026 5038 5050 5068 5447 5512 5602 5609 5640 5907 5943 6032 6058 6160 6257 6263 6268 6421 6565 6571 6573 6636 6754 6799 6847 6952 7083 7238 7312 7329 7387 7390 7552 7677 7709 7720 7725 7732 7846 7883 7891 7997 8019 8025 8037 8050 8167 8295 8312 8437 8528 8568 8821 9137 9300 9326 9556 9610 9834 9850 9870 9933 9940

9th Prize: 0059 0127 0146 0176 0339 0354 0407 0472 0506 0529 0556 0631 0676 0684 0767 0848 0906 1122 1136 1138 1227 1316 1369 1413 1438 1525 1569 1829 2063 2104 2124 2243 2275 2362 2386 2486 2510 2537 2539 2552 2578 2593 2621 2668 2806 2839 2880 2888 2891 2974 3003 3012 3030 3102 3229 3241 3252 3253 3381 3389 3393 3460 3478 3507 3568 3582 3617 3627 3677 3847 3849 3876 3904 4133 4155 4158 4204 4259 4266 4293 4331 4385 4474 4617 4619 4667 4692 4777 4783 4803 4827 4852 4871 4916 4933 4967 5083 5154 5188 5258 5303 5392 5424 5439 5441 5547 5560 5593 5771 5777 5906 5932 5983 6036 6041 6053 6138 6142 6184 6201 6271 6430 6454 6538 6564 6598 6615 6622 6651 6742 6835 6873 6886 6940 7014 7056 7104 7166 7276 7362 7396 7422 7423 7427 7429 7539 7594 7607 7619 7763 7804 7830 7895 7986 8143 8299 8357 8393 8422 8501 8510 8587 8685 8724 8775 8890 8955 8985 9021 9024 9025 9154 9185 9196 9207 9225 9233 9271 9296 9383 9418 9430 9496 9602 9642 9654 9724 9725 9825 9836 9838 9852 9858 9861 9923 9939 9989 9994

10th Prize: 0085 0191 0221 0267 0305 0335 0378 0417 0423 0453 0507 0520 0541 0548 0573 0610 0658 0744 0806 0850 0922 0930 0960 1065 1074 1139 1162 1177 1322 1379 1430 1453 1500 1570 1586 1619 1651 1755 1823 1866 1884 1892 1909 1939 1990 2023 2091 2098 2113 2181 2214 2254 2304 2308 2382 2514 2548 2674 2720 2754 2756 2840 2844 2892 2942 2959 3028 3036 3170 3178 3214 3239 3251 3259 3289 3351 3373 3400 3418 3436 3542 3544 3552 3560 3577 3604 3630 3767 3776 3911 3917 3923 3949 3963 3994 4076 4082 4112 4113 4117 4141 4156 4182 4193 4269 4279 4317 4342 4346 4479 4590 4598 4633 4651 4698 4779 4846 4850 4876 4879 4896 4897 4915 4919 4985 5017 5018 5045 5057 5090 5097 5119 5177 5276 5307 5416 5467 5573 5615 5708 5727 5784 5804 5854 5856 5859 5861 5889 5917 5924 5997 6003 6050 6080 6118 6157 6179 6217 6321 6332 6382 6441 6496 6530 6617 6646 6748 6772 6775 6863 6868 6882 6972 6998 7031 7035 7037 7103 7123 7181 7233 7271 7316 7324 7440 7466 7470 7515 7533 7550 7556 7741 7776 7831 7847 7932 7950 7968 7983 8028 8060 8128 8140 8150 8184 8243 8381 8392 8394 8430 8470 8498 8513 8518 8534 8584 8604 8723 8755 8815 8847 8857 8921 8956 8984 9011 9052 9074 9113 9118 9191 9214 9266 9282 9284 9328 9336 9337 9348 9382 9411 9421 9471 9551 9561 9643 9711 9719 9811 9819 9820 9880

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100