  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (21-04-2025): WIN WIN W-818 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WA 720120
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 21st 2025, 16:36 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (21-04-2025): WIN WIN W-818 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WA 720120

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 21 2025, featuring the WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 21 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya: WIN WIN W-818 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

April 21st 2025, 15:54 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result: WA 720120 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: K SARAL BHANU
Agency No: Y 4677

April 21st 2025, 15:54 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result 5 Lakh: WK 127448 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V
Agency No.: T 5281

April 21st 2025, 15:55 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WB 720120
WC 720120
WD 720120
WE 720120
WF 720120
WG 720120
WH 720120
WJ 720120
WK 720120
WL 720120
WM 720120

April 21st 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-818 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 720120 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: K SARAL BHANU
Agency No: Y 4677
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WK 127448 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: APPUKKUTTAN V
Agency No.: T 5281
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 578470
2) WB 797978
3) WC 858790
4) WD 736312
5) WE 149005
6) WF 440495
7) WG 332349
8) WH 779461
9) WJ 155815
10) WK 707830
11) WL 259950
12) WM 559064

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0239  0698  1380  1958  2729  4167  4374  5379  6080  7194  7278  7365  8062  8594  8873  8937  9100  9337
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0671  1162  1421  5419  5518  5987  7140  7817  8304  9739

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0405  0991  1374  1562  2892  3003  3386  6485  6590  7279  8144  8264  8666  9085

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0102  0191  0294  0699  0887  0957  1317  1354  1658  1935  2197  2295  2347  2489  2583  2601  2634  2669  2697  2699  2725  2834  2844  2874  2936  3264  3757  3808  3809  3919  3936  3968  4249  4635  4785  4825  4956  4967  4984  5047  5067  5391  5439  5450  5470  5487  5509  5513  5877  6107  6172  6408  6492  6524  6545  6584  6655  6665  6842  6890  6912  6917  7162  7199  7285  7292  7427  7561  7685  7706  7874  8373  8516  8538  8562  8885  9038  9471  9581  9657  9675  9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0116  0182  0401  0437  0605  0610  0659  0693  0857  0930  0960  1023  1055  1095  1146  1189  1216  1226  1269  1432  1497  1506  1561  1618  1667  1672  1856  1864  1880  2055  2130  2146  2202  2293  2298  2447  2529  2642  2766  2802  2893  2928  2944  3025  3103  3123  3350  3357  3721  3750  3878  3895  3907  3969  4084  4108  4178  4254  4392  4422  4729  4773  4775  4881  4883  4928  4931  4936  4983  5149  5258  5333  5356  5382  5474  5514  5722  5750  5852  6011  6045  6087  6109  6122  6210  6277  6282  6305  6355  6454  6848  6860  6980  7067  7124  7146  7378  7617  7780  7925  7968  8098  8104  8186  8267  8321  8481  8493  8548  8606  8619  8627  8680  8762  8849  8863  8964  8999  9399  9727  9857  9884  9914  9926  9952  9978

April 21st 2025, 12:51 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

