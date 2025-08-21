Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PS 763057 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 21 August 2025 at 16:10 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PS 763057 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 21/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Thursday Result | Image: REPUBLIC

The Kerala Lottery results for 21/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 draw for 21/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

21 August 2025 at 16:03 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 21/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.

21 August 2025 at 16:04 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Lucky Winner: PS 763057 (KOTTAYAM) 

Agent Name: PTREMJITH 

Agency No.: K 9235  

21 August 2025 at 16:05 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Lucky Winner: PT 354012 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR T M  

Agency No.: R 8562  

21 August 2025 at 16:06 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Lucky Winner: PU 475795 (VAIKKOM)  

Agent Name: JIJI K C  

Agency No.: K 3808  

21 August 2025 at 16:10 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PS 763057 (KOTTAYAM) 

Agent Name: PTREMJITH  

Agency No.: K 9235   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 354012 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR T M  

Agency No.: R 8562  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PU 475795 (VAIKKOM)  

Agent Name: JIJI K C 

Agency No.: K 3808  

Consolation Prize:  

PN 763057 

PO 763057 

PP 763057 

PR 763057 

PT 763057 

PU 763057 

PV 763057 

PW 763057 

PX 763057 

PY 763057 

PZ 763057 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0017  0074  0510  1412  1514  2122  2155  2448  2841  3767  3947  5803  5894  5937  5942  5966  6516  6690  7478  9490   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0822  5076  5520  6020  8578  9935 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0035  0285  0627  0790  1085  1506  2510  2735  2736  3106  3624  3749  3800  4083  4532  5231  5351  5830  6028  6054  6810  7397  7799  7910  8049  8204  8591  8901  9316  9755  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0000  0114  0239  0297  0436  0769  0938  1053  1054  1174  1443  1571  1587  1650  1809  1843  1903  2336  2525  2857  3050  3112  3114  3229  3787  3849  4034  4138  4554  4639  4661  4782  4880  5111  5377  5412  5440  5523  5810  5811  5831  6000  6302  6352  6399  6425  6456  6474  6646  6722  6867  6897  7056  7302  7359  7452  7513  7569  7643  7652  7716  8001  8057  8549  8658  8989  9013  9026  9123  9140  9317  9344  9410  9512  9857  9963    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0122  0174  0593  0674  0729  0866  1047  1070  1228  1343  1553  1890  1925  2031  2152  2359  2360  2507  2578  2806  2847  2947  3065  3085  3264  3459  3527  3604  3692  4167  4178  4360  4419  4422  4426  4576  4695  4761  4774  4807  4820  5026  5476  5712  5785  5835  5873  5954  5994  5995  6182  6268  6321  6432  6525  6683  6731  7242  7272  7415  7690  7756  8053  8054  8163  8211  8339  8360  8504  8554  8718  8751  8761  8840  8982  9254  9314  9359  9417  9436  9677  9804  9805  9810   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 6795  2166  4403  3803  4624  9928  9334  0939  3220  0778  5117  8924  1519  5488  3392  4900  4910  5774  1273  9323  3656  9322  3564  4983  3599  0992  7571  5559  6941  8501  8669  4786  6248  1303  3280  4109  5829  5099  5313  1975  5446  8383  0350  9450  6051  6988  1555  9030  6926  8297  7525  1763  7282  4994  3075  0267  4376  1565  1797  5496  1552  3257  9897  2652  8619  6980  5697  5625  7297  1453  9327  4842  2089  3732  4263  3233  5261  3734  5516  6916  7808  1910  6563  9621  0949  0878  6694  6808  4158  4849   

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 586 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

21 August 2025 at 14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 14:47 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source