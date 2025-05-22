LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-573 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: JHANCY K J

Agency No.: K 10305

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SARIN A S

Agency No.: R 9825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 394569

2) PB 244083

3) PC 518815

4) PD 540400

5) PE 192895

6) PF 409257

7) PG 670393

8) PH 811932

9) PJ 768370

10) PK 239251

11) PL 552780

12) PM 565731

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0156 0398 1956 2588 2658 2799 3902 3921 4104 4255 4579 5416 5654 5855 7169 7478 7740 8037



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0252 0273 0651 0891 1130 1648 1661 1759 2032 3677 3842 4165 4550 5617 5743 5786 6208 6628 6873 7681 8066 8732 8985 9009 9086 9135 9307 9531 9921 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146 0184 0582 0589 0607 0636 0706 0748 0828 0835 0910 0994 1360 1507 1619 1905 1913 2037 2083 2552 2583 2817 2836 2966 3007 3081 3091 3129 3208 3215 3260 3301 3378 3383 3515 3558 3562 3597 3664 3717 3985 4041 4092 4177 4370 4438 4557 4666 4734 4926 5066 5101 5279 5288 5321 5476 5480 5625 5856 5932 6173 6223 6266 6332 6402 6450 6506 6525 6789 6915 7244 7351 7406 7591 7926 8098 8103 8196 8229 8295 8503 8543 8658 8716 8926 9016 9097 9161 9215 9376 9424 9549 9558 9745 9762 9805 9811 9839 9870 9907 9919 9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 8729 1810 2525 5183 5998 7130 9207 6884 7235 7871 5948 2897 4149 9487 2704 5296 7059 8075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

