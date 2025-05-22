com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:45 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Karunya Plus KN-573 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 307617

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-5573 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore, check only on republicworld.com.  

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (22.05.2025): Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. 

May 22nd 2025, 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 573 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 573 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: JHANCY K J
Agency No.: K 10305

May 22nd 2025, 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 573 Thursday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SARIN A S
Agency No.: R 9825

May 22nd 2025, 15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 573 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 394569
2) PB 244083
3) PC 518815
4) PD 540400
5) PE 192895
6) PF 409257
7) PG 670393
8) PH 811932
9) PJ 768370
10) PK 239251
11) PL 552780
12) PM 565731

May 22nd 2025, 15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: PA 307617
PB 307617
PC 307617
PD 307617
PE 307617
PF 307617
PH 307617
PJ 307617
PK 307617
PL 307617
PM 307617

May 22nd 2025, 15:45 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-573 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-573 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PG 307617 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: JHANCY K J
Agency No.: K 10305

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PA 659784 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SARIN A S
Agency No.: R 9825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 394569
2) PB 244083
3) PC 518815
4) PD 540400
5) PE 192895
6) PF 409257
7) PG 670393
8) PH 811932
9) PJ 768370
10) PK 239251
11) PL 552780
12) PM 565731

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0156  0398  1956  2588  2658  2799  3902  3921  4104  4255  4579  5416  5654  5855  7169  7478  7740  8037
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE:  0252  0273  0651  0891  1130  1648  1661  1759  2032  3677  3842  4165  4550  5617  5743  5786  6208  6628  6873  7681  8066  8732  8985  9009  9086  9135  9307  9531  9921  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146  0184  0582  0589  0607  0636  0706  0748  0828  0835  0910  0994  1360  1507  1619  1905  1913  2037  2083  2552  2583  2817  2836  2966  3007  3081  3091  3129  3208  3215  3260  3301  3378  3383  3515  3558  3562  3597  3664  3717  3985  4041  4092  4177  4370  4438  4557  4666  4734  4926  5066  5101  5279  5288  5321  5476  5480  5625  5856  5932  6173  6223  6266  6332  6402  6450  6506  6525  6789  6915  7244  7351  7406  7591  7926  8098  8103  8196  8229  8295  8503  8543  8658  8716  8926  9016  9097  9161  9215  9376  9424  9549  9558  9745  9762  9805  9811  9839  9870  9907  9919  9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 8729  1810  2525  5183  5998  7130  9207  6884  7235  7871  5948  2897  4149  9487  2704  5296  7059  8075...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

Karunya Plus KN-572 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

8th Prize ₹50/-

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 22nd 2025, 15:14 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:19 IST