LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477 Tuesday Result Out, 1st Prize Winner SV 238887

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SV 238887

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SN 433723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SO 405559

Consolation Prize: SN 238887

SO 238887

SP 238887

SR 238887

SS 238887

ST 238887

SU 238887

SW 238887

SX 238887

SY 238887

SZ 238887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1751 2460 2563 4666 5046 5092 5959 6414 7615 7790 7846 7952 8309 8510 8627 9348 9481 9561 9857 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0859 2396 4892 7096 8541 9655

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0109 0935 0977 1847 2536 2667 2733 2934 2955 3814 3941 4002 4348 4854 4940 5310 5720 6136 6565 6682 6831 6969 7025 7471 8508 9171 9280 9583 9598 9866



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 7944 1268 7039 0176 8705 0695 0335 1714 3692 6320 2213 9050 4779 7697 7713 8735 7020 4379 9931 2247 9010 5574 8455 5539 2458 2795 1511 3048 5352 3515 3681 1748 3393 8086 8648 3819...

