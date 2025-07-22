LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477 Tuesday Result Out, 1st Prize Winner SV 238887

The Kerala Lottery results for 22/07/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates for Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477.
The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 476 draw for 22/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SV 238887
Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SN 433723
Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SO 405559
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SV 238887
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SN 433723
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SO 405559
Consolation Prize: SN 238887
SO 238887
SP 238887
SR 238887
SS 238887
ST 238887
SU 238887
SW 238887
SX 238887
SY 238887
SZ 238887
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1751 2460 2563 4666 5046 5092 5959 6414 7615 7790 7846 7952 8309 8510 8627 9348 9481 9561 9857 9959
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0859 2396 4892 7096 8541 9655
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0109 0935 0977 1847 2536 2667 2733 2934 2955 3814 3941 4002 4348 4854 4940 5310 5720 6136 6565 6682 6831 6969 7025 7471 8508 9171 9280 9583 9598 9866
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 7944 1268 7039 0176 8705 0695 0335 1714 3692 6320 2213 9050 4779 7697 7713 8735 7020 4379 9931 2247 9010 5574 8455 5539 2458 2795 1511 3048 5352 3515 3681 1748 3393 8086 8648 3819...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 477 Lottery
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.