  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477 Tuesday Result Out, 1st Prize Winner SV 238887
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 22 July 2025 at 15:24 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477 Tuesday Result Out, 1st Prize Winner SV 238887

The Kerala Lottery results for 22.07.2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-476.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Tuesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 22/07/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates for Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-477.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 476 draw for 22/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

22 July 2025 at 15:13 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SV 238887
22 July 2025 at 15:13 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SN 433723
22 July 2025 at 15:14 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 477 Lucky Winner: SO 405559
22 July 2025 at 15:24 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS 477 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SV 238887
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SN 433723
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SO 405559
Consolation Prize: SN 238887
SO 238887
SP 238887
SR 238887
SS 238887
ST 238887
SU 238887
SW 238887
SX 238887
SY 238887
SZ 238887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1751  2460  2563  4666  5046  5092  5959  6414  7615  7790  7846  7952  8309  8510  8627  9348  9481  9561  9857  9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0859  2396  4892  7096  8541  9655

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0109  0935  0977  1847  2536  2667  2733  2934  2955  3814  3941  4002  4348  4854  4940  5310  5720  6136  6565  6682  6831  6969  7025  7471  8508  9171  9280  9583  9598  9866
 

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 477 Lottery 

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.) 

22 July 2025 at 14:59 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 22 July 2025 at 15:07 IST