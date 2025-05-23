com score card
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 23rd 2025, 16:31 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RX 171439

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 23 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Suvarna Keralam SK 4 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 23 May, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

Live Blog

Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

May 23rd 2025, 15:38 IST

May 23rd 2025, 16:31 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 Friday Result: - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RX 171439 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: VANAJA D
Agency No.:  Q 7808

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)
Agent Name: P K DINESH
Agency No.: Y 2425

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: JACOB BABU
Agency No.: K 6851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 171439
RO 171439
RP 171439
RR 171439
RS 171439
RT 171439
RU 171439
RV 171439
RW 171439
RY 171439
RZ 171439
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SREENATH K
Agency No.: P 4288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RN 329304
2) RO 259502
3) RP 654543
4) RR 332669
5) RS 282924
6) RT 545759
7) RU 682175
8) RV 275567
9) RW 634890
10) RX 318407
11) RY 775236
12) RZ 719760

6th Prize winner: 1011  1226  1524  1526  2104  2436  3516  3775  4159  4443  5261  5519  5626  5684  5718  5735  7954  8578

7th prize winner: 0105  0248  0793  0843  1264  1882  2111  2175  2359  2641  2766  3043  3472  4020  4567  4782  5226  5958  6287  6609  6826  7086  7438  7485  7663  7679  8859  9577  9678  9912

8th Prize Winner: 0028  0053  0165  0173  0447  0469  0598  0599  0612  0653  0726  0736  0859  0924  0938  0968  0997  1001  1145  1199  1229  1231  1377  1417  1500  1520  1563  1844  1926  2047  2383  2450  2488  2489  2563  2574  2588  2590  2902  2926  2983  2986  3264  3530  3577  3738  3865  4028  4290  4331  4438  4527  4854  4875  4890  4940  4993  5003  5016  5225  5297  5325  5431  5509  5633  5851  5870  5882  5932  6117  6152  6161  6627  6696  6733  6793  6798  6817  6835  7234  7424  7757  7805  7822  7838  8003  8054  8086  8295  8590  8598  8603  8699  8742  8800  8824  8926  8983  9002  9172  9227  9239  9267  9319  9323  9406  9836  9882

9th Prize: 0005  0035  0231  0275  0294  0306  0339  0463  0585  0727  0737  0766  0791  0817  0900  0990  1038  1086  1092  1159  1211  1294  1335  1374  1418  1514  1741  1896  1929  2030  2044  2186  2283  2288  2291  2402  2477  2483  2562  2609  2705  2729  2750  2822  2846  3005  3021  3121  3181  3291  3296  3406  3452  3494  3526  3673  3727  3782  3786  3872  3913  3949  3951  3978  4023  4057  4061  4106  4227  4229  4370  4457  4483  4560  4591  4610  4615  4739  4744  4761  4778  4916  4951  4962  5019  5054  5064  5172  5234  5238  5332  5348  5408  5432  5512  5558  5625  5649  5662  5711  5846  5966  5985  5993  6060  6082  6184  6186  6306  6320  6362  6385  6404  6415  6447  6522  6577  6616  6631  6636  6685  6716  6801  6838  6841  6843  6921  6974  6997  7065  7072  7092  7130  7132  7161  7172  7316  7354  7386  7448  7501  7531  7552  7555  7628  7672  7674  7713  7813  7847  7850  7948  7985  8014  8113  8140  8189  8201  8229  8262  8276  8303  8351  8360  8423  8444  8452  8453  8457  8508  8564  8606  8762  8808  8884  8922  8942  8984  9001  9108  9223  9281  9308  9363  9388  9435  9481  9510  9565  9606  9620  9657  9666  9698  9702  9710  9862  9907
 

10th Prize: 2638  7596  5953  4748  6895  9181  5780  3841  9109  6896  0537  8514  8169  8374  6581  3109  0978  0426  5233  1697  2916  8747  5488  0700  9043  7972  2612  6217  5216  9257  2480  8404  9685  9880  5436  9402  7347  1416  6198  2374  2665  7276  7896  7385  6872  5366  7000  7919  0630  0420  3939  3120  3449  3295  7814  4083  9820  5627  5125  5082  9677  8534  7168  8192  8424  5817  2425  6580  6927  3665  2140  0618  2604  2301  7164  2954  4560  3207  9975  2966  0606  6462  1218  5885  0160  5098  2000  5267  0068  6832  0721  0347  8919  7266  8554  6365  0001  2058  2774  7320  6859  1620  0273  8702  9228  9881  3322  2546  8310  4249  7728  5209  2173  0051  2637  2468  3033  2323  1137  5266  1083  8428  2096  0649  0153  3713  4421  9443  6047  5896  9898  7070  5028  2961  0059  7542  3987  9514  8236  2815  3222  6617 9663  8464  5986  4014  7423  7348  5963  6191  4509  5834  0285  7026  7231  8489  0761  3271  0729  2732  4270  3367  3710  1454  4427  2798  5314  5263  7201  1446  1731  5641  8519  5043  4833  3344…

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 23rd 2025, 00:11 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST