LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.05.2025): Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize RX 171439

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RX 171439 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: VANAJA D

Agency No.: Q 7808

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: P K DINESH

Agency No.: Y 2425

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: JACOB BABU

Agency No.: K 6851

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 171439

RO 171439

RP 171439

RR 171439

RS 171439

RT 171439

RU 171439

RV 171439

RW 171439

RY 171439

RZ 171439



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 lakhs ARE: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SREENATH K

Agency No.: P 4288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) RN 329304

2) RO 259502

3) RP 654543

4) RR 332669

5) RS 282924

6) RT 545759

7) RU 682175

8) RV 275567

9) RW 634890

10) RX 318407

11) RY 775236

12) RZ 719760

6th Prize winner: 1011 1226 1524 1526 2104 2436 3516 3775 4159 4443 5261 5519 5626 5684 5718 5735 7954 8578

7th prize winner: 0105 0248 0793 0843 1264 1882 2111 2175 2359 2641 2766 3043 3472 4020 4567 4782 5226 5958 6287 6609 6826 7086 7438 7485 7663 7679 8859 9577 9678 9912

8th Prize Winner: 0028 0053 0165 0173 0447 0469 0598 0599 0612 0653 0726 0736 0859 0924 0938 0968 0997 1001 1145 1199 1229 1231 1377 1417 1500 1520 1563 1844 1926 2047 2383 2450 2488 2489 2563 2574 2588 2590 2902 2926 2983 2986 3264 3530 3577 3738 3865 4028 4290 4331 4438 4527 4854 4875 4890 4940 4993 5003 5016 5225 5297 5325 5431 5509 5633 5851 5870 5882 5932 6117 6152 6161 6627 6696 6733 6793 6798 6817 6835 7234 7424 7757 7805 7822 7838 8003 8054 8086 8295 8590 8598 8603 8699 8742 8800 8824 8926 8983 9002 9172 9227 9239 9267 9319 9323 9406 9836 9882

9th Prize: 0005 0035 0231 0275 0294 0306 0339 0463 0585 0727 0737 0766 0791 0817 0900 0990 1038 1086 1092 1159 1211 1294 1335 1374 1418 1514 1741 1896 1929 2030 2044 2186 2283 2288 2291 2402 2477 2483 2562 2609 2705 2729 2750 2822 2846 3005 3021 3121 3181 3291 3296 3406 3452 3494 3526 3673 3727 3782 3786 3872 3913 3949 3951 3978 4023 4057 4061 4106 4227 4229 4370 4457 4483 4560 4591 4610 4615 4739 4744 4761 4778 4916 4951 4962 5019 5054 5064 5172 5234 5238 5332 5348 5408 5432 5512 5558 5625 5649 5662 5711 5846 5966 5985 5993 6060 6082 6184 6186 6306 6320 6362 6385 6404 6415 6447 6522 6577 6616 6631 6636 6685 6716 6801 6838 6841 6843 6921 6974 6997 7065 7072 7092 7130 7132 7161 7172 7316 7354 7386 7448 7501 7531 7552 7555 7628 7672 7674 7713 7813 7847 7850 7948 7985 8014 8113 8140 8189 8201 8229 8262 8276 8303 8351 8360 8423 8444 8452 8453 8457 8508 8564 8606 8762 8808 8884 8922 8942 8984 9001 9108 9223 9281 9308 9363 9388 9435 9481 9510 9565 9606 9620 9657 9666 9698 9702 9710 9862 9907



10th Prize: 2638 7596 5953 4748 6895 9181 5780 3841 9109 6896 0537 8514 8169 8374 6581 3109 0978 0426 5233 1697 2916 8747 5488 0700 9043 7972 2612 6217 5216 9257 2480 8404 9685 9880 5436 9402 7347 1416 6198 2374 2665 7276 7896 7385 6872 5366 7000 7919 0630 0420 3939 3120 3449 3295 7814 4083 9820 5627 5125 5082 9677 8534 7168 8192 8424 5817 2425 6580 6927 3665 2140 0618 2604 2301 7164 2954 4560 3207 9975 2966 0606 6462 1218 5885 0160 5098 2000 5267 0068 6832 0721 0347 8919 7266 8554 6365 0001 2058 2774 7320 6859 1620 0273 8702 9228 9881 3322 2546 8310 4249 7728 5209 2173 0051 2637 2468 3033 2323 1137 5266 1083 8428 2096 0649 0153 3713 4421 9443 6047 5896 9898 7070 5028 2961 0059 7542 3987 9514 8236 2815 3222 6617 9663 8464 5986 4014 7423 7348 5963 6191 4509 5834 0285 7026 7231 8489 0761 3271 0729 2732 4270 3367 3710 1454 4427 2798 5314 5263 7201 1446 1731 5641 8519 5043 4833 3344…

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize Rs.50