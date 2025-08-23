Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 720 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KF 261432 (THRISSUR), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 23 August 2025 at 17:05 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 720 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KF 261432 (THRISSUR), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 23/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 720 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Lottery KR 720 Lottery Result.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 720 Saturday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 23/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 720 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 720 draw for 23/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

23 August 2025 at 16:27 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 23/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

23 August 2025 at 16:28 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Lucky Winner: KF 261432 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: SIVADASAN P 

Agency No.: R 5655  

23 August 2025 at 16:40 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

 Karunya Lottery KR 720 Lucky Winner: KJ 816050 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM  

Agency No.: R 4119 

23 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Lucky Winner: KL 178997 (KANNUR)  

Agent Name: DHANESH K 

Agency No.: C 5846 

23 August 2025 at 17:05 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 720

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KF 261432 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: SIVADASAN P

Agency No.: R 5655    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KJ 816050 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM  

Agency No.:  R 4119 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KL 178997 (KANNUR) 

Agent Name: DHANESH K  

Agency No.: C 5846

Consolation Prize:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0467  0574  0880  1457  1505  1771  1833  2315  3383  5265  5902  6383  6632  6788  6932  7050  7650  7870  9346  9870    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0136  3079  5494  6420  6724  9983  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0627  0897  1062  1072  1323  1772  1834  2732  2765  2966  3255  3735  4025  4104  4499  4618  4828  4954  5023  5673  5766  6204  6213  6411  6614  7400  9300  9351  9471  9504  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0072  0334  0358  0367  0594  0605  0620  0782  0845  1144  1222  1452  1471  1477  1552  1600  1715  1752  1793  2053  2355  2420  2521  2525  2586  2719  2823  3303  3849  3910  3952  4122  4285  4561  4708  4900  5028  5071  5229  5758  5791  5890  6016  6208  6307  6394  6403  6685  6798  6800  6838  6967  7010  7269  7324  7361  7409  7417  7446  7473  8100  8165  8361  8409  8416  8432  8570  8861  8947  8996  9380  9579  9618  9626  9876  9989    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0073  0113  0123  0126  0974  1025  1044  1154  1400  1719  1899  2152  2170  2346  2365  2421  2551  2634  2722  2801  2856  2976  2985  3009  3042  3071  3145  3164  3253  3278  3506  3857  3907  4139  4333  4344  4536  4743  5098  5121  5131  5280  5318  5464  5553  5618  5639  5882  6007  6018  6040  6226  6313  6721  6986  7164  7336  7373  7485  7553  7577  7716  7884  7965  8013  8048  8269  8370  8387  8556  8608  8627  8774  8945  8979  8988  9076  9103  9174  9198  9248  9339  9569  9704  9756  9760  9779  9787  9855  9867  9881  9912   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0043  0054  0084  0159  0379  0441  0692  0989  1298  1387  1410  1439  1443  1456  1532  1723  1762  1875  1890  1919  1926  1940  1956  1964  2051  2196  2295  2473  2517  2534  2547  2605  2737  2742  2746  2777  2779  2807  2880  2891  3090  3173  3179  3334  3396  3411  3701  3738  3777  3794  4008  4072  4157  4208  4277  4329  4456  4575  4577  4648  4831  4838  4846  4851  4897  5037  5145  5153  5206  5228  5232  5301  5390  5556  5591  5644  5681  5717  5959  6046  6089  6108  6119  6161  6181  6199  6231  6299  6357  6370  6469  6558  6636  6671  6674  6692  6893  6998  7028  7112  7135  7254  7298  7311  7346  7434  7457  7498  7513  7651  7696  7783  7799  7811  7830  7899  8091  8109  8121  8148  8261  8413  8444  8465  8486  8513  8705  8761  8770  8784  8809  8830  8854  8879  8895  8911  8912  8949  8977  9398  9410  9431  9525  9697  

Karunya Lottery KR 720 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

23 August 2025 at 16:25 IST

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 23 August 2025 at 16:30 IST

