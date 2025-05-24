com score card
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (24-05-2025): KARUNYA KR-707 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KO 671411
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 24th 2025, 15:23 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (24-05-2025): KARUNYA KR-707 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KO 671411

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 24, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-707 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 707
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 707 | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 24, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-707 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-707 now live only on republicworld.com

May 24th 2025, 15:19 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: KO 671411
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

May 24th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-707 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KY 108014

Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

May 24th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: KU 464857
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

May 24th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 671411
KP 671411
KR 671411
KS 671411
KT 671411
KU 671411
KV 671411
KW 671411
KX 671411
KY 671411
KZ 671411

May 24th 2025, 15:23 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: KO 671411
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]: KY 108014

Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

3rd Prize: KU 464857
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

4th Prize: 1) KN 802412
2) KO 419472
3) KP 133825
4) KR 644985
5) KS 493679
6) KT 375997
7) KU 349038
8) KV 621690
9) KW 851280
10) KX 309460
11) KY 605072
12) KZ 854152

5th Prize: 1521  1588  2825  3453  3533  3573  3588  4329  4538  6380  6421  6457  6714  7162  8769  8876  8890  9765

6th Prize: 

7th Prize: 

8th Prize: 

9th Prize:

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th prize: Rs 100

9th Prize: Rs 50

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 23rd 2025, 22:59 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published May 24th 2025, 15:10 IST