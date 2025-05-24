LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (24-05-2025): KARUNYA KR-707 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KO 671411

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 24, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-707 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-707 now live only on republicworld.com
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: KO 671411
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-707 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KY 108014
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: KU 464857
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 671411
KP 671411
KR 671411
KS 671411
KT 671411
KU 671411
KV 671411
KW 671411
KX 671411
KY 671411
KZ 671411
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-707 Saturday Result: KO 671411
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]: KY 108014
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
3rd Prize: KU 464857
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
4th Prize: 1) KN 802412
2) KO 419472
3) KP 133825
4) KR 644985
5) KS 493679
6) KT 375997
7) KU 349038
8) KV 621690
9) KW 851280
10) KX 309460
11) KY 605072
12) KZ 854152
5th Prize: 1521 1588 2825 3453 3533 3573 3588 4329 4538 6380 6421 6457 6714 7162 8769 8876 8890 9765
6th Prize:
7th Prize:
8th Prize:
9th Prize:
Prize Money For Each Category
1st Prize: Rs 1 cr
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 15 lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs. 1000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th prize: Rs 100
9th Prize: Rs 50
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.