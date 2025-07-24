Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 24/07/2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Thursday Result Out, 1st Prize 1 Crore Winner - PT 409455 (PALAKKAD)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 24 July 2025 at 16:18 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 24/07/2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Thursday Result Out, 1st Prize 1 Crore Winner - PT 409455 (PALAKKAD)

The Kerala Lottery results for 24/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Plus KN 581 Lottery Result.

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Result Today 17.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 582 Winners Numbers | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 24/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 draw for 24/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

24 July 2025 at 15:43 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 24/07/2025, live at 3 PM today.  

24 July 2025 at 15:43 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Lucky Winner: PT 409455 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: V JAYAN
Agency No.: P 1814Kerala

24 July 2025 at 15:43 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582 Lucky Winner: PU 879661  (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: JIBIN GEORGE
Agency No.: W 2210

24 July 2025 at 15:44 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 581 Lucky Winner: PU 757466 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: GIRIJA T
Agency No.: W 2480

24 July 2025 at 16:18 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 582

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PT 409455 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: V JAYAN
Agency No.: P 1814

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PU 879661  (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: JIBIN GEORGE
Agency No.: W 2210

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PU 757466 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: GIRIJA T
Agency No.: W 2480

Consolation Prize: PN 409455
PO 409455
PP 409455
PR 409455
PS 409455
PU 409455
PV 409455
PW 409455
PX 409455
PY 409455
PZ 409455

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0205  0450  0636  1909  2208  2407  2509  3239  4008  4079  4578  4849  5108  6282  6932  6939  8459  8881  8964  9355

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0991  5866  7299  7855  8853  9900

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0092  0811  0828  1128  1284  1456  1670  2132  2327  2663  2686  3478  3628  3752  4024  4192  4221  4769  5098  5121  5369  6021  7047  7267  9130  9281  9528  9620  9645  9934

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0040  0191  0373  0655  0748  1123  1270  1273  1313  1687  1837  2000  2170  2264  2339  2458  2473  2591  2910  2978  3034  3284  3470  3486  3533  3905  3982  4009  4250  4264  4288  4313  4602  4641  4692  4750  4818  4869  5376  5432  5602  5605  5684  5826  6211  6250  6402  6591  6797  6849  6978  6993  7002  7213  7284  7426  7472  7564  7649  7679  7701  8131  8282  8308  8510  8651  8844  9218  9279  9567  9583  9656  9710  9764  9836  9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0015  0027  0069  0128  0186  0563  0650  0727  0778  0840  0982  1032  1131  1282  1322  1535  1639  1928  1993  2554  2669  2693  2838  3044  3071  3211  3273  3346  3456  4229  4469  4533  4780  4938  4984  5031  5068  5282  5319  5425  5447  5521  5571  5731  5961  5971  6175  6214  6218  6390  6519  6880  6946  6970  7298  7453  7582  7657  7674  7683  7880  7890  8098  8187  8375  8500  8512  8600  8643  8657  8880  8911  9308  9390  9477  9573  9596  9677  9698  9762  9845  9910  9950  9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0025  0154  0180  0221  0255  0277  0425  0438  0564  0868  0897  1033  1049  1114  1120  1135  1240  1271  1368  1437  1506  1563  1613  1660  1725  1987  2004  2042  2081  2119  2131  2142  2148  2219  2323  2338  2352  2383  2408  2460  2528  2610  2614  2700  2710  2806  2865  2874  2876  2894  2897  3160  3208  3436  3554  3556  3636  3638  3800  3929  3931  3990  4068  4108  4143  4148  4299  4331  4382  4454  4458  4605  4609  4662  4707  4896  4929  5008  5030  5055  5056  5099  5232  5270  5300  5332  5482  5484  5550  5567  5577  5626  5705  5710  5751  5933  6005  6221  6328  6490  6491  6510  6520  6522  6545  6557  6575  6634  6659  6681  6743  6809  6817  6934  6943  6976  7101  7175  7191  7303  7364  7404  7466  7475  7489  7493  7495  7618  7667  7675  7747  8079  8156  8205  8331  8377  8434  8619  8675  8677  8732  9067  9087  9243  9347  9475  9526  9578  9612  9671  9751  9815  9849  9857  9909  9912

Karunya Plus KN 582 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

24 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 24.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 24 July 2025 at 15:22 IST