com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MP 245048
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 25th 2025, 16:12 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MP 245048

Kerala Lottery Results Today 25.05.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 4. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 4 Result Sunday: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 4 Result Sunday: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 25.05.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 4. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners Live.

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi SM 4" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners. 

May 25th 2025, 15:26 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MP 245048 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: SAJITH SAJI
Agency No.: E 8793

May 25th 2025, 15:26 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Sunday Result Out: 75 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: MP 733386 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: BEERAN SAHIB
Agency No.: P 2627

May 25th 2025, 16:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MP 245048 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: SAJITH SAJI
Agency No.: E 8793

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MP 733386 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: BEERAN SAHIB
Agency No.: P 2627

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MY 421423 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX
Agency No.: A 4756

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MN 245048
MO 245048
MR 245048
MS 245048
MT 245048
MU 245048
MV 245048
MW 245048
MX 245048
MY 245048
MZ 245048
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0278  1034  1380  1888  2178  3937  4535  4574  6355  7002  7283  7656  7686  7750  8288  8311  8597  8886
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0892  1158  1710  2107  2309  2635  3178  3272  3428  3658  3920  4689  5054  5832  5993  6098  6388  6517  7797  8022  8335  8516  8747  8903  8923  9190  9404  9514  9653  9779

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0007  0075  0083  0205  0211  0377  0434  0456  0571  0577  0879  0896  1128  1147  1173  1256  1270  1413  1445  1717  1785  1819  2260  2328  2376  2508  2515  2700  2704  2798  2830  2914  2984  3101  3217  3220  3356  3500  3960  4001  4282  4488  4572  4585  4590  4682  5019  5078  5418  6027  6049  6095  6121  6140  6231  6314  6357  6619  6873  6907  6952  6994  7129  7210  7216  7299  7338  7352  7430  7492  7495  7531  7744  7760  7845  7889  7945  7975  7986  8036  8078  8186  8263  8308  8447  8450  8486  8596  8636  8802  8804  8870  8992  9009  9055  9075  9181  9249  9366  9407  9754  9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014  0038  0222  0234  0350  0412  0459  0549  0595  0604  0628  0690  0729  0868  0947  1058  1148  1198  1249  1305  1326  1343  1431  1491  1504  1526  1560  1658  1708  1745  1799  1807  1820  1821  1885  1919  1949  1962  1978  2086  2119  2128  2180  2211  2280  2386  2403  2426  2489  2494  2532  2533  2723  2813  2890  2892  2921  2961  3031  3036  3082  3147  3150  3152  3223  3256  3324  3358  3443  3463  3539  3567  3628  3722  3757  3880  3899  3911  3917  3927  3999  4038  4157  4324  4337  4415  4511  4597  4633  4652  4741  4754  4851  4924  4976  5131  5153  5175  5184  5186  5301  5314  5337  5468  5469  5483  5512  5661  5679  5716  5745  5833  5879  5943  6025  6081  6088  6116  6182  6265  6271  6307  6336  6370  6372  6387  6452  6502  6514  6521  6544  6553  6562  6701  6770  6809  6869  6887  6963  6980  7090  7116  7134  7228  7236  7335  7369  7472  7553  7775  7784  7816  7832  7853  7858  7859  7890  7908  8010  8095  8127  8175  8252  8261  8276  8297  8298  8399  8598  8614  8635  8751  8808  8812  8955  8980  8984  9045  9064  9066  9187  9313  9320  9373  9395  9432  9500  9533  9598  9629  9644  9686  9764  9780  9804  9863  9903  9985

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2267  1831  2031  7381  1498  6696  5856  8749  8667  9822  1293  2447  0148  6837  3531  2706  9203  6217…

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 24th 2025, 21:26 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published May 25th 2025, 15:29 IST