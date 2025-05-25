LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25-05-2025): Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MP 245048

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-4 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MP 245048 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SAJITH SAJI

Agency No.: E 8793

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MP 733386 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: BEERAN SAHIB

Agency No.: P 2627

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MY 421423 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX

Agency No.: A 4756

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MN 245048

MO 245048

MR 245048

MS 245048

MT 245048

MU 245048

MV 245048

MW 245048

MX 245048

MY 245048

MZ 245048



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0278 1034 1380 1888 2178 3937 4535 4574 6355 7002 7283 7656 7686 7750 8288 8311 8597 8886



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0892 1158 1710 2107 2309 2635 3178 3272 3428 3658 3920 4689 5054 5832 5993 6098 6388 6517 7797 8022 8335 8516 8747 8903 8923 9190 9404 9514 9653 9779

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0007 0075 0083 0205 0211 0377 0434 0456 0571 0577 0879 0896 1128 1147 1173 1256 1270 1413 1445 1717 1785 1819 2260 2328 2376 2508 2515 2700 2704 2798 2830 2914 2984 3101 3217 3220 3356 3500 3960 4001 4282 4488 4572 4585 4590 4682 5019 5078 5418 6027 6049 6095 6121 6140 6231 6314 6357 6619 6873 6907 6952 6994 7129 7210 7216 7299 7338 7352 7430 7492 7495 7531 7744 7760 7845 7889 7945 7975 7986 8036 8078 8186 8263 8308 8447 8450 8486 8596 8636 8802 8804 8870 8992 9009 9055 9075 9181 9249 9366 9407 9754 9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014 0038 0222 0234 0350 0412 0459 0549 0595 0604 0628 0690 0729 0868 0947 1058 1148 1198 1249 1305 1326 1343 1431 1491 1504 1526 1560 1658 1708 1745 1799 1807 1820 1821 1885 1919 1949 1962 1978 2086 2119 2128 2180 2211 2280 2386 2403 2426 2489 2494 2532 2533 2723 2813 2890 2892 2921 2961 3031 3036 3082 3147 3150 3152 3223 3256 3324 3358 3443 3463 3539 3567 3628 3722 3757 3880 3899 3911 3917 3927 3999 4038 4157 4324 4337 4415 4511 4597 4633 4652 4741 4754 4851 4924 4976 5131 5153 5175 5184 5186 5301 5314 5337 5468 5469 5483 5512 5661 5679 5716 5745 5833 5879 5943 6025 6081 6088 6116 6182 6265 6271 6307 6336 6370 6372 6387 6452 6502 6514 6521 6544 6553 6562 6701 6770 6809 6869 6887 6963 6980 7090 7116 7134 7228 7236 7335 7369 7472 7553 7775 7784 7816 7832 7853 7858 7859 7890 7908 8010 8095 8127 8175 8252 8261 8276 8297 8298 8399 8598 8614 8635 8751 8808 8812 8955 8980 8984 9045 9064 9066 9187 9313 9320 9373 9395 9432 9500 9533 9598 9629 9644 9686 9764 9780 9804 9863 9903 9985

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2267 1831 2031 7381 1498 6696 5856 8749 8667 9822 1293 2447 0148 6837 3531 2706 9203 6217…