sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sundar Pichai | Indian Markets | United Nations | Neeraj Chopra | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-429 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NV 854962
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 25th 2025, 16:41 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-429 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NV 854962

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-429. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 25th April, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-429.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-429 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-429. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 125th April, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-429.

Live Blog

Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-429.

April 25th 2025, 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: NV 854962 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: REJI K
Agency No.: P 5221

April 25th 2025, 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: NX 576207 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SATHY K S
Agency No.: R 8715

April 25th 2025, 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-429 Friday Result: NN 854962
NO 854962
NP 854962
NR 854962
NS 854962
NT 854962
NU 854962
NW 854962
NX 854962
NY 854962
NZ 854962

April 25th 2025, 16:41 IST

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-429 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-429 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 854962 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: REJI K
Agency No.: P 5221

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NX 576207 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SATHY K S
Agency No.: R 8715

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 247097
2) NO 756160
3) NP 845720
4) NR 668794
5) NS 267428
6) NT 100295
7) NU 809667
8) NV 532107
9) NW 669650
10) NX 219960
11) NY 855519
12) NZ 557727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 854962
NO 854962
NP 854962
NR 854962
NS 854962
NT 854962
NU 854962
NW 854962
NX 854962
NY 854962
NZ 854962
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0096  0313  0786  1858  2025  2331  2411  2602  3452  4951  5285  5342  6607  6718  8375  9178  9244  9709

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0082  0433  0790  1403  1672  1828  2147  2186  2484  2613  2626  2754  2847  3215  3580  4153  4218  4285  4603  4617  4724  5441  5484  5553  6108  6238  6676  6729  6858  7036  7592  8096  8233  8384  8873  9784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0233  0455  0606  0777  0996  1056  1177  1210  1623  1770  1999  2010  2069  2146  2514  2572  2968  2990  3076  3118  3187  3426  3470  3596  3800  3829  3937  4171  4206  4238  4356  4360  4388  4434  4706  4982  5129  5202  5398  5450  5517  5569  5633  5663  5883  6170  6328  6465  6538  6572  6771  6899  7051  7180  7340  7566  7583  7609  7662  7760  7982  8107  8222  8409  8422  8432  8557  8566  8721  8858  8964  9089  9180  9329  9489  9497  9544  9710  9817

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0057  0093  0107  0131  0238  0339  0354  0371  0689  0718  0787  0798  0927  1151  1410  1422  1486  1552  1554  1561  1569  1674  1696  1815  1862  1935  1998  2006  2091  2093  2223  2290  2323  2435  2464  2496  2592  2898  2912  2933  2950  2966  3086  3195  3267  3359  3477  3854  3917  4017  4143  4201  4278  4416  4453  4519  4545  4743  4800  5103  5142  5220  5338  5363  5371  5507  5566  5596  5600  5684  5893  5953  5959  6026  6095  6181  6434  6563  6640  6709  6843  6869  6885  6937  7045  7131  7142  7153  7326  7327  7341  7446  7484  7655  7900  8007  8040  8072  8089  8169  8192  8249  8329  8371  8474  8651  8700  8732  8774  8837  8866  9010  9063  9085  9169  9196  9213  9306  9719  9831  9871  9879

NIRMAL NR-429 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 25th 2025, 15:41 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 25th 2025, 15:44 IST