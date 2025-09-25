Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PH 430879 (KOLLAM), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 25 September 2025 at 17:41 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PH 430879 (KOLLAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 25/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Thursday Result,
Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 25/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 724 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 draw for 25/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

25 September 2025 at 17:40 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Live: Result Out

  The Kerala Lottery results for 25/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

25 September 2025 at 17:32 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Lucky Winner: PH 430879 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: J K ENTERPRISES   

Agency No.: Q 3518 

25 September 2025 at 17:32 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Lucky Winner: PE 252017 (KANNUR)  

Agent Name: V UMESHAN  

Agency No.: C 3773  

25 September 2025 at 17:33 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Lucky Winner: PC 348768 (MANANTHAVADY)  

Agent Name: ANU C

Agency No.: W 2491 

25 September 2025 at 17:37 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PH 430879 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: J K ENTERPRISES  

Agency No.: Q 3518 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PE 252017 (KANNUR)   

Agent Name: V UMESHAN 

Agency No.: C 3773 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PC 348768 (MANANTHAVADY) 

Agent Name: ANU C  

Agency No.: W 2491 

Consolation Prize:  

PA 430879

PB 430879

PC 430879

PD 430879

PE 430879

PF 430879

PG 430879

PJ 430879

PK 430879

PL 430879

PM 430879 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0026  0187  1259  2134  2185  2415  3008  4825  5421  5989  6127  6747  7112  7632  8152  8244  8367  9055  9222  9535   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0182  0461  0595  3550  4058  6128 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 1140  1730  2002  2026  2085  2351  3887  4038  4319  4417  5352  5540  5694  5960  6892  6980  7146  7546  7623  7715  7758  8038  8282  8327  8338  8710  8779  8845  9619  9899  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0340  0526  0696  0698  1052  1241  1293  1324  1374  1397  1643  1757  1828  2232  2337  2409  2429  2625  2641  2652  2831  2859  2867  2902  3078  3379  3573  3687  3827  3862  3867  4003  4080  4099  4224  4315  4531  4616  4849  4850  4900  4946  5240  5381  5846  5914  6041  6050  6262  6388  6484  6717  6851  7070  7145  7147  7266  7298  7688  7942  7996  8009  8035  8139  8258  8697  8707  8829  8858  9172  9354  9574  9853  9890  9915  9986    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0067  0085  0330  0355  0434  0437  0511  0558  1096  1113  1170  1213  1379  1402  1408  1686  1687  1731  1773  1818  1838  2124  2267  2285  2373  2452  2803  3044  3189  3533  3564  3618  4194  4460  4491  4518  4585  4868  4917  5387  5397  5438  5538  5565  5731  5837  5885  5977  5985  6149  6197  6429  6458  6611  6824  6944  7313  7318  7428  7523  7595  7661  7797  7812  8276  8291  8303  8358  8500  8650  8902  9024  9028  9252  9269  9319  9370  9419  9468  9612  9652  9664  9738  9763    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0025  0368  0407  0413  0455  0532  0607  0620  0764  0798  0800  0893  0948  1057  1101  1111  1220  1233  1284  1330  1412  1494  1527  1673  1723  1774  1776  1820  1862  1897  1946  1966  1996  2103  2176  2227  2242  2272  2323  2384  2387  2410  2436  2505  2539  2543  2562  2578  2705  2810  2852  2863  2869  3042  3231  3273  3470  3553  3613  3634  3738  3824  3834  3855  3926  3992  4155  4283  4298  4419  4424  4520  4620  4666  4695  4711  4718  4745  4753  4815  4847  4972  5227  5287  5304  5522  5573  5590  5603  5700  5859  5872  5905  5927  6075  6103  6107  6120  6146  6192  6218  6236  6267  6296  6299  6330  6410  6495  6500  6681  6714  6735  6739  6776  6801  6826  6885  7114  7127  7244  7250  7353  7416  7674  7712  7793  7922  7924  7976  8020  8025  8149  8158  8212  8221  8273  8295  8466  8473  8814  9091  9142  9224  9369  9378  9384  9395  9523  9582  9721  9750  9833  9877  9905  9959  9970

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 591 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

25 September 2025 at 17:21 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 25 September 2025 at 17:40 IST

