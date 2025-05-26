com score card
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26-05-2025): Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BT 480956
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 26th 2025, 16:06 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26-05-2025): Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BT 480956

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 26 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore is live now.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT 4 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT 4 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 26 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

Live Blog

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. Check all the lucky numbers only on republicworld. 

May 26th 2025, 15:32 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result: BT 480956
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

May 26th 2025, 15:32 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result: 75 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result 75 Lakh: BZ 640874
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

May 26th 2025, 15:32 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BN 480956
BO 480956
BP 480956
BR 480956
BS 480956
BU 480956
BV 480956
BW 480956
BX 480956
BY 480956
BZ 480956

May 26th 2025, 16:06 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BT 480956
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: BZ 640874
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) BN 479010
2) BO 823496
3) BP 825242

4) BR 636664
5) BS 833643
6) BT 620831
7) BU 842516
8) BV 727078

9) BW 246154
10) BX 240028
11) BY 342116
12) BZ 163489

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0683  1698  1848  2171  2937  3287  4779  4864  5438  5532  6095  6993  7215  8373  8799  9031  9579  9727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0134  0640  1282  1603  2477  2600  3153  3619  3811  3929  4165  4232  4389  5256  5529  5614  5732  5843  5877  6364  6506  6883  7058  7420  7840  8666  8685  9651  9703  9827

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0050  0103  0117  0230  0380  0576  0803  0824  0916  0917  1185  1233  1366  1382  1654  1768  1802  1836  1863  1942  2145  2257  2345  2474  2505  2545  2635  2736  2810  2846  2970  3009  3088  3138  3168  3369  3421  3657  3678  3682  3707  3714  3787  3817  3856  4031  4335  4417  4534  4672  4716  4823  4850  4867  4919  5016  5224  5549  5550  5589  5640  5736  5932  5976  5991  6028  6112  6173  6177  6249  6572  6766  6788  6829  6857  6920  6965  7110  7159  7239  7297  7414  7713  7778  7854  7881  7901  7912  7988  8159  8539  8566  8577  8732  8800  8809  8812  9002  9101  9156  9188  9301  9339  9447  9653  9658  9875  9879

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0043  0057  0085  0129  0135  0164  0186  0261  0263  0331  0364  0365  0391  0400  0414  0470  0721  0737  0786  0816  0907  0921  0955  0967  1047  1141  1196  1525  1563  1631  1715  1720  1752  1780  2049  2057  2119  2149  2209  2472  2475  2633  2687  2699  2701  2818  2851  2857  2875  2887  2978  3115  3126  3221  3228  3268  3286  3311  3425  3450  3523  3531  3569  3647  3653  3699  3735  3883  3894  3920  4007  4034  4076  4237  4261  4270  4316  4337  4378  4385  4418  4517  4638  4704  4766  4862  5031  5048  5057  5122  5234  5255  5314  5426  5463  5506  5538  5591  5667  5686  5700  5780  5800  5814  5840  5849  5927  5992  6010  6253  6270  6338  6382  6465  6559  6637  6889  6903  6958  6979  6995  7044  7054  7127  7164  7192  7214  7223  7228  7367  7393  7438  7551  7591  7633  7677  7678  7697  7717  7746  7750  7773  7775  7791  7863  7865  7887  7927  7945  7962  8028  8098  8391  8406  8411  8443  8494  8517  8543  8550  8560  8563  8625  8658  8672  8681  8696  8749  8765  8768  8789  8816  8859  8860  8919  9012  9067  9134  9138  9206  9212  9387  9506  9539  9590  9639  9683  9705  9706  9712  9734  9779  9790  9871  9885  9925  9973  9983

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 

May 25th 2025, 23:54 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 26th 2025, 15:35 IST