LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26-05-2025): Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BT 480956

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 26 2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-1 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore.
Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. Check all the lucky numbers only on republicworld.
Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result: BT 480956
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-4 Result 75 Lakh: BZ 640874
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BN 480956
BO 480956
BP 480956
BR 480956
BS 480956
BU 480956
BV 480956
BW 480956
BX 480956
BY 480956
BZ 480956
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BT 480956
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: BZ 640874
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) BN 479010
2) BO 823496
3) BP 825242
4) BR 636664
5) BS 833643
6) BT 620831
7) BU 842516
8) BV 727078
9) BW 246154
10) BX 240028
11) BY 342116
12) BZ 163489
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0683 1698 1848 2171 2937 3287 4779 4864 5438 5532 6095 6993 7215 8373 8799 9031 9579 9727
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0134 0640 1282 1603 2477 2600 3153 3619 3811 3929 4165 4232 4389 5256 5529 5614 5732 5843 5877 6364 6506 6883 7058 7420 7840 8666 8685 9651 9703 9827
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0050 0103 0117 0230 0380 0576 0803 0824 0916 0917 1185 1233 1366 1382 1654 1768 1802 1836 1863 1942 2145 2257 2345 2474 2505 2545 2635 2736 2810 2846 2970 3009 3088 3138 3168 3369 3421 3657 3678 3682 3707 3714 3787 3817 3856 4031 4335 4417 4534 4672 4716 4823 4850 4867 4919 5016 5224 5549 5550 5589 5640 5736 5932 5976 5991 6028 6112 6173 6177 6249 6572 6766 6788 6829 6857 6920 6965 7110 7159 7239 7297 7414 7713 7778 7854 7881 7901 7912 7988 8159 8539 8566 8577 8732 8800 8809 8812 9002 9101 9156 9188 9301 9339 9447 9653 9658 9875 9879
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0043 0057 0085 0129 0135 0164 0186 0261 0263 0331 0364 0365 0391 0400 0414 0470 0721 0737 0786 0816 0907 0921 0955 0967 1047 1141 1196 1525 1563 1631 1715 1720 1752 1780 2049 2057 2119 2149 2209 2472 2475 2633 2687 2699 2701 2818 2851 2857 2875 2887 2978 3115 3126 3221 3228 3268 3286 3311 3425 3450 3523 3531 3569 3647 3653 3699 3735 3883 3894 3920 4007 4034 4076 4237 4261 4270 4316 4337 4378 4385 4418 4517 4638 4704 4766 4862 5031 5048 5057 5122 5234 5255 5314 5426 5463 5506 5538 5591 5667 5686 5700 5780 5800 5814 5840 5849 5927 5992 6010 6253 6270 6338 6382 6465 6559 6637 6889 6903 6958 6979 6995 7044 7054 7127 7164 7192 7214 7223 7228 7367 7393 7438 7551 7591 7633 7677 7678 7697 7717 7746 7750 7773 7775 7791 7863 7865 7887 7927 7945 7962 8028 8098 8391 8406 8411 8443 8494 8517 8543 8550 8560 8563 8625 8658 8672 8681 8696 8749 8765 8768 8789 8816 8859 8860 8919 9012 9067 9134 9138 9206 9212 9387 9506 9539 9590 9639 9683 9705 9706 9712 9734 9779 9790 9871 9885 9925 9973 9983
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.