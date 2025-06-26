Republic World
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (26/06/2025): Karunya Plus KN 578 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 26 June 2025 at 14:24 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (26/06/2025): Karunya Plus KN 578 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Results Today (26/06/2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Karunya Plus KN 578 lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 Lottery Result Today
Live Blog

26 June 2025 at 14:01 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 578 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

26 June 2025 at 14:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 578 Thursday Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

26 June 2025 at 14:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 578 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

26 June 2025 at 14:04 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 578 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

Karunya Plus KN 578 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

26 June 2025 at 13:57 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: PA 307617
PB 307617
PC 307617
PD 307617
PE 307617
PF 307617
PH 307617
PJ 307617
PK 307617
PL 307617
PM 307617

26 June 2025 at 13:58 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 26 June 2025 at 14:06 IST