LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (26/06/2025): Karunya Plus KN 578 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Results Today (26/06/2025): Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the Karunya Plus KN 578 lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore, check only on republicworld.com.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 578 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 578 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN 578 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: PA 307617
PB 307617
PC 307617
PD 307617
PE 307617
PF 307617
PH 307617
PJ 307617
PK 307617
PL 307617
PM 307617
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.