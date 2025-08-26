Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 26 August 2025 at 18:05 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 26/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 26/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 draw for 26/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

26 August 2025 at 17:59 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 26/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

26 August 2025 at 18:00 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

 Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Lucky Winner: SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM)  

Agent Name: P NARAYANAN NAIR 

Agency No.: M 2583  

26 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Lucky Winner: SC 706777 (NEYYATTINKARA)  

Agent Name: THILU KUMAR S  

Agency No.: T 2817  

26 August 2025 at 18:02 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Lucky Winner: SL 337014 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR T M 

Agency No.: R 8562  

26 August 2025 at 18:05 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:  SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P NARAYANAN NAIR 

Agency No.: M 2583   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SC 706777 (NEYYATTINKARA) 

Agent Name: THILU KUMAR S  

Agency No.: T 2817 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SL 337014 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR T M  

Agency No.: R 8562 

Consolation Prize:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0271  0372  0408  0603  1562  2020  2155  2373  2879  3239  3352  3732  3878  4278  4997  7674  8297  8808  8813  9220   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1247  2988  3290  3738  6194  9926  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0156  0556  0598  0720  1590  1613  2035  2151  2181  2921  3771  3838  3851  4225  4333  5175  5284  5705  5746  6090  6530  6663  7042  7955  8050  8414  8921  9112  9190  9596 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0233  1040  1103  1301  1352  1375  1531  1631  1726  1937  2053  2204  2207  2342  2364  2431  2467  2726  2766  2816  3093  3203  3206  3356  3390  3482  3699  3920  4180  4389  4683  4772  4789  4888  5285  5387  5452  5650  5651  5852  5891  5910  6211  6246  6634  6787  6819  6820  7136  7302  7369  7402  7443  7600  7639  7678  7736  7812  7816  8033  8423  8436  8549  8629  8644  8698  8816  8826  9048  9214  9419  9457  9501  9564  9860  9862    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0063  0269  0277  0606  0640  0696  0804  0845  0853  0857  1036  1091  1181  1214  1447  1461  1609  1708  1727  2106  2120  2233  2243  2449  2513  2750  2784  2858  2924  2990  3104  3207  3305  3321  3357  3734  3875  4112  4239  4567  4723  4853  5050  5147  5192  5427  5513  5557  5655  5832  5927  6069  6072  6158  6233  6309  6390  6471  6583  6628  6854  7002  7009  7247  7310  7413  7474  7491  7505  7540  7669  8010  8115  8196  8223  8380  8708  8809  8853  8971  9316  9328  9404  9515  9516  9586  9770  9871  9950  9959    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0006  0033  0054  0060  0154  0217  0456  0472  0561  0676  0677  0695  0865  0974  1017  1231  1272  1416  1431  1478  1528  1553  1663  1730  1787  1795  1796  1859  1881  1991  2021  2074  2176  2226  2252  2297  2452  2456  2593  2629  2637  2675  2757  2783  2841  2850  2914  2984  3038  3153  3177  3244  3325  3389  3432  3468  3508  3543  3663  3715  3891  3938  3981  4088  4157  4159  4168  4253  4299  4307  4346  4415  4521  4561  4616  4623  4762  4854  4855  4928  4969  5024  5056  5101  5164  5220  5314  5413  5418  5470  5482  5602  5775  5810  5960  6078  6097  6275  6299  6426  6459  6508  6554  6671  6771  6825  6910  7144  7161  7223  7259  7568  7643  7645  7706  7725  7756  7790  7814  7908  7975  8111  8295  8385  8402  8586  8595  8636  8758  8855  8920  8945  9073  9075  9085  9092  9143  9184  9270  9327  9420  9451  9517  9568  9610  9628  9647  9669  9774  9776  

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

26 August 2025 at 12:14 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 26 August 2025 at 12:19 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source