LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SL 345939 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P NARAYANAN NAIR

Agency No.: M 2583

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SC 706777 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: THILU KUMAR S

Agency No.: T 2817

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SL 337014 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR T M

Agency No.: R 8562

Consolation Prize:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0271 0372 0408 0603 1562 2020 2155 2373 2879 3239 3352 3732 3878 4278 4997 7674 8297 8808 8813 9220

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1247 2988 3290 3738 6194 9926

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0156 0556 0598 0720 1590 1613 2035 2151 2181 2921 3771 3838 3851 4225 4333 5175 5284 5705 5746 6090 6530 6663 7042 7955 8050 8414 8921 9112 9190 9596

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0233 1040 1103 1301 1352 1375 1531 1631 1726 1937 2053 2204 2207 2342 2364 2431 2467 2726 2766 2816 3093 3203 3206 3356 3390 3482 3699 3920 4180 4389 4683 4772 4789 4888 5285 5387 5452 5650 5651 5852 5891 5910 6211 6246 6634 6787 6819 6820 7136 7302 7369 7402 7443 7600 7639 7678 7736 7812 7816 8033 8423 8436 8549 8629 8644 8698 8816 8826 9048 9214 9419 9457 9501 9564 9860 9862

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0063 0269 0277 0606 0640 0696 0804 0845 0853 0857 1036 1091 1181 1214 1447 1461 1609 1708 1727 2106 2120 2233 2243 2449 2513 2750 2784 2858 2924 2990 3104 3207 3305 3321 3357 3734 3875 4112 4239 4567 4723 4853 5050 5147 5192 5427 5513 5557 5655 5832 5927 6069 6072 6158 6233 6309 6390 6471 6583 6628 6854 7002 7009 7247 7310 7413 7474 7491 7505 7540 7669 8010 8115 8196 8223 8380 8708 8809 8853 8971 9316 9328 9404 9515 9516 9586 9770 9871 9950 9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0006 0033 0054 0060 0154 0217 0456 0472 0561 0676 0677 0695 0865 0974 1017 1231 1272 1416 1431 1478 1528 1553 1663 1730 1787 1795 1796 1859 1881 1991 2021 2074 2176 2226 2252 2297 2452 2456 2593 2629 2637 2675 2757 2783 2841 2850 2914 2984 3038 3153 3177 3244 3325 3389 3432 3468 3508 3543 3663 3715 3891 3938 3981 4088 4157 4159 4168 4253 4299 4307 4346 4415 4521 4561 4616 4623 4762 4854 4855 4928 4969 5024 5056 5101 5164 5220 5314 5413 5418 5470 5482 5602 5775 5810 5960 6078 6097 6275 6299 6426 6459 6508 6554 6671 6771 6825 6910 7144 7161 7223 7259 7568 7643 7645 7706 7725 7756 7790 7814 7908 7975 8111 8295 8385 8402 8586 8595 8636 8758 8855 8920 8945 9073 9075 9085 9092 9143 9184 9270 9327 9420 9451 9517 9568 9610 9628 9647 9669 9774 9776

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 482 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs