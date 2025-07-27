Republic World
Updated 27 July 2025 at 16:34 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 13 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 803045 (ERNAKULAM)

Kerala Lottery Results Today 27/07/2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 13. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to check the full list of Kerala lottery Sunday winners now.

Kerala Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-13 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

The "Samrudhi SM 13" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners today. 

27 July 2025 at 16:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MH 803045 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: GRACY M S
Agency No.: E 4948

27 July 2025 at 16:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Sunday Result Out: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: ME 107331 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: RASHEEDHA K
Agency No.: T 10800

27 July 2025 at 16:27 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 803045 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: GRACY M S
Agency No.: E 4948

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: ME 107331 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: RASHEEDHA K
Agency No.: T 10800
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MF 844506 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 803045
MB 803045
MC 803045
MD 803045
ME 803045
MF 803045
MG 803045
MJ 803045
MK 803045
ML 803045
MM 803045

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 1620  1920  2061  2898  3503  4544  4764  5000  6116  6797  6815  7959  7999  8758  9066  9099  9142  9216  9391  9539
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0054  0620  2121  4624  5103  6426

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041  0221  0326  0381  1199  1212  1466  2656  3119  3497  4644  4732  4972  5305  5758  6073  6478  6712  6905  7087  7540  7826  8021  8290  9592  9626  9705  9820  9863  9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0040  0236  0301  0492  0601  0880  0966  1016  1190  1308  1397  1473  1532  1643  1873  2123  2327  2352  2409  2486  2747  2997  3152  3221  3420  3733  4010  4157  4240  4264  4301  4353  4410  4498  4541  4554  4620  4990  5079  5141  5341  5384  6130  6182  6198  6560  6596  6634  6732  6756  6837  6849  6872  6913  6950  6954  7117  7530  7673  8048  8139  8189  8229  8328  8464  8488  8701  8892  9048  9070  9080  9183  9230  9233  9246  9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043  0371  0404  0480  0542  0856  1065  1265  1329  1423  1469  1491  1580  1612  1688  1859  1952  1953  2016  2060  2292  2429  2502  2627  2941  2949  3129  3247  3352  3390  3514  3589  3739  4235  4252  4420  4562  5059  5076  5078  5352  5377  5417  5437  5584  5590  5663  5709  5757  6091  6104  6186  6252  6254  6360  6595  6698  6720  6972  7012  7165  7364  7500  7529  7553  7800  8089  8162  8246  8309  8319  8416  8543  8679  8761  8899  8904  8961  9081  9133  9146  9280  9363  9383  9419  9479  9502  9546  9566  9601  9672  9687
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0011  0109  0209  0271  0302  0556  0713  0719  0773  0834  0850  0937  0944  0969  1053  1080  1120  1207  1438  1441  1477  1504  1549  1691  1707  1715  1748  1869  1881  1903  2057  2105  2130  2286  2294  2320  2356  2377  2515  2545  2601  2631  2732  2771  2772  2844  2849  2878  2920  3007  3015  3021  3024  3042  3074  3180  3213  3238  3241  3567  3620  3666  3712  3760  3786  3974  4033  4043  4182  4215  4304  4313  4345  4405  4510  4642  4790  4826  4947  4979  5038  5052  5053  5090  5235  5309  5386  5403  5408  5471  5559  5627  5642  5745  5813  6010  6080  6150  6158  6234  6314  6322  6323  6480  6549  6593  6659  6693  6704  6936  6969  7004  7052  7068  7153  7259  7294  7328  7411  7501  7519  7541  7579  7663  7700  7749  7758  8150  8262  8374  8535  8611  8644  8840  8877  8883  8897  8898  8998  9025  9387  9434  9520  9564  9583  9717  9729  9750  9797  9847

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

27 July 2025 at 15:59 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 27 July 2025 at 16:08 IST