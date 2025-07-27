LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 13 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 803045 (ERNAKULAM)

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 13 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 803045 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: GRACY M S

Agency No.: E 4948

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: ME 107331 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: RASHEEDHA K

Agency No.: T 10800



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MF 844506 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH

Agency No.: D 3267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 803045

MB 803045

MC 803045

MD 803045

ME 803045

MF 803045

MG 803045

MJ 803045

MK 803045

ML 803045

MM 803045

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 1620 1920 2061 2898 3503 4544 4764 5000 6116 6797 6815 7959 7999 8758 9066 9099 9142 9216 9391 9539



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0054 0620 2121 4624 5103 6426

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041 0221 0326 0381 1199 1212 1466 2656 3119 3497 4644 4732 4972 5305 5758 6073 6478 6712 6905 7087 7540 7826 8021 8290 9592 9626 9705 9820 9863 9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0040 0236 0301 0492 0601 0880 0966 1016 1190 1308 1397 1473 1532 1643 1873 2123 2327 2352 2409 2486 2747 2997 3152 3221 3420 3733 4010 4157 4240 4264 4301 4353 4410 4498 4541 4554 4620 4990 5079 5141 5341 5384 6130 6182 6198 6560 6596 6634 6732 6756 6837 6849 6872 6913 6950 6954 7117 7530 7673 8048 8139 8189 8229 8328 8464 8488 8701 8892 9048 9070 9080 9183 9230 9233 9246 9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043 0371 0404 0480 0542 0856 1065 1265 1329 1423 1469 1491 1580 1612 1688 1859 1952 1953 2016 2060 2292 2429 2502 2627 2941 2949 3129 3247 3352 3390 3514 3589 3739 4235 4252 4420 4562 5059 5076 5078 5352 5377 5417 5437 5584 5590 5663 5709 5757 6091 6104 6186 6252 6254 6360 6595 6698 6720 6972 7012 7165 7364 7500 7529 7553 7800 8089 8162 8246 8309 8319 8416 8543 8679 8761 8899 8904 8961 9081 9133 9146 9280 9363 9383 9419 9479 9502 9546 9566 9601 9672 9687



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0011 0109 0209 0271 0302 0556 0713 0719 0773 0834 0850 0937 0944 0969 1053 1080 1120 1207 1438 1441 1477 1504 1549 1691 1707 1715 1748 1869 1881 1903 2057 2105 2130 2286 2294 2320 2356 2377 2515 2545 2601 2631 2732 2771 2772 2844 2849 2878 2920 3007 3015 3021 3024 3042 3074 3180 3213 3238 3241 3567 3620 3666 3712 3760 3786 3974 4033 4043 4182 4215 4304 4313 4345 4405 4510 4642 4790 4826 4947 4979 5038 5052 5053 5090 5235 5309 5386 5403 5408 5471 5559 5627 5642 5745 5813 6010 6080 6150 6158 6234 6314 6322 6323 6480 6549 6593 6659 6693 6704 6936 6969 7004 7052 7068 7153 7259 7294 7328 7411 7501 7519 7541 7579 7663 7700 7749 7758 8150 8262 8374 8535 8611 8644 8840 8877 8883 8897 8898 8998 9025 9387 9434 9520 9564 9583 9717 9729 9750 9797 9847