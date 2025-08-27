Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 27 August 2025 at 16:34 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DH 636184 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 27/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 27/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 draw for 27/08/2025, was held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

27 August 2025 at 16:27 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 27/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

27 August 2025 at 16:28 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Lucky Winner: DH 636184 (WAYANADU)  

Agent Name: SIJO KURIAN  

Agency No.: W 2010 

27 August 2025 at 16:28 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Lucky Winner: DG 371229 (KANNUR)  

Agent Name: ANEESH M V  

Agency No.: C 3789

27 August 2025 at 16:30 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Lucky Winner: DH 458841 (KANHANGAD)  

Agent Name: A K SASI KUMAR 

Agency No.: S 1272 

27 August 2025 at 16:34 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DH 636184 (WAYANADU) 

Agent Name: SIJO KURIAN 

Agency No.: W 2010   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DG 371229 (KANNUR)  

Agent Name: ANEESH M V 

Agency No.: C 3789

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DH 458841 (KANHANGAD)  

Agent Name: A K SASI KUMAR  

Agency No.: S 1272  

Consolation Prize:  

DA 636184 

DB 636184 

DC 636184 

DD 636184 

DE 636184 

DF 636184 

DG 636184 

DJ 636184 

DK 636184 

DL 636184 

DM 636184 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0157  0482  0761  1183  1272  1616  2007  2177  2536  2833  3475  3612  4491  5654  5883  6231  7982  8563  8568  9340    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0913  3059  3208  4509  6342  9634  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0641  0803  1380  1463  1654  1883  2356  3330  4353  4409  5099  5111  5400  5861  5877  5980  6042  6178  6412  6863  7276  7285  7619  7973  8587  8744  8810  8852  9285  9299 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0085  0390  0441  0591  0701  0735  0829  0840  0882  0903  0916  1010  1079  1146  1149  1437  1576  1622  1858  1924  2034  2113  2114  2451  2474  2564  2597  2614  2679  3057  3295  3448  3477  3579  3713  4020  4189  4290  4519  4584  4825  4855  5066  5421  5665  5761  5884  5923  6007  6071  6505  6971  6986  7011  7019  7033  7062  7230  7269  7294  7421  7485  7872  8130  8244  8367  8767  8920  9079  9101  9418  9519  9600  9772  9841  9860    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0129  0190  0254  0309  0584  0593  0662  0930  0992  0994  1033  1372  1502  1566  1569  1619  1674  1983  2128  2512  2576  2951  2958  3007  3029  3269  3390  3418  3558  3968  4006  4103  4125  4422  4507  4798  4876  4883  4936  5246  5336  5369  5386  5519  5746  5763  5794  5828  6035  6118  6528  6594  6619  6646  6663  6918  7012  7047  7115  7147  7309  7361  7370  7389  7534  7541  7603  7774  7845  7874  7933  8122  8149  8236  8382  8408  8524  8528  8645  8859  8898  8959  9011  9116  9229  9282  9460  9522  9561  9618  9715  9735  9814  9819  9919  9954    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0327  0407  0414  0527  0624  0714  0827  0954  1092  1375  1425  1503  1572  1732  1818  1848  1920  2257  2282  2291  2342  2388  2465  2526  2562  2566  2575  2577  2689  2735  2803  2937  3037  3144  3167  3197  3250  3363  3385  3389  3397  3457  3473  3536  3602  3712  3719  3848  3890  3899  3978  4136  4177  4322  4380  4407  4526  4662  4675  4710  4787  4929  4986  5102  5244  5273  5292  5294  5319  5558  5585  5596  5617  5689  5699  5733  5753  5773  5841  5896  5900  6019  6272  6309  6344  6376  6378  6436  6465  6553  6600  6731  6772  6815  6844  7333  7380  7416  7495  7634  7644  7684  7725  7750  7816  7938  7998  8023  8044  8048  8124  8146  8165  8267  8275  8291  8361  8373  8431  8449  8514  8530  8727  8741  8809  9010  9099  9133  9363  9474  9558  9636  9718  9720  9773  9900  9936  9940 

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

27 August 2025 at 15:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 27 August 2025 at 15:12 IST

