LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DH 636184 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DH 636184 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: SIJO KURIAN

Agency No.: W 2010

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DG 371229 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: ANEESH M V

Agency No.: C 3789

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DH 458841 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: A K SASI KUMAR

Agency No.: S 1272

Consolation Prize:

DA 636184

DB 636184

DC 636184

DD 636184

DE 636184

DF 636184

DG 636184

DJ 636184

DK 636184

DL 636184

DM 636184

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0157 0482 0761 1183 1272 1616 2007 2177 2536 2833 3475 3612 4491 5654 5883 6231 7982 8563 8568 9340

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0913 3059 3208 4509 6342 9634

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0641 0803 1380 1463 1654 1883 2356 3330 4353 4409 5099 5111 5400 5861 5877 5980 6042 6178 6412 6863 7276 7285 7619 7973 8587 8744 8810 8852 9285 9299

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0085 0390 0441 0591 0701 0735 0829 0840 0882 0903 0916 1010 1079 1146 1149 1437 1576 1622 1858 1924 2034 2113 2114 2451 2474 2564 2597 2614 2679 3057 3295 3448 3477 3579 3713 4020 4189 4290 4519 4584 4825 4855 5066 5421 5665 5761 5884 5923 6007 6071 6505 6971 6986 7011 7019 7033 7062 7230 7269 7294 7421 7485 7872 8130 8244 8367 8767 8920 9079 9101 9418 9519 9600 9772 9841 9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0129 0190 0254 0309 0584 0593 0662 0930 0992 0994 1033 1372 1502 1566 1569 1619 1674 1983 2128 2512 2576 2951 2958 3007 3029 3269 3390 3418 3558 3968 4006 4103 4125 4422 4507 4798 4876 4883 4936 5246 5336 5369 5386 5519 5746 5763 5794 5828 6035 6118 6528 6594 6619 6646 6663 6918 7012 7047 7115 7147 7309 7361 7370 7389 7534 7541 7603 7774 7845 7874 7933 8122 8149 8236 8382 8408 8524 8528 8645 8859 8898 8959 9011 9116 9229 9282 9460 9522 9561 9618 9715 9735 9814 9819 9919 9954

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0327 0407 0414 0527 0624 0714 0827 0954 1092 1375 1425 1503 1572 1732 1818 1848 1920 2257 2282 2291 2342 2388 2465 2526 2562 2566 2575 2577 2689 2735 2803 2937 3037 3144 3167 3197 3250 3363 3385 3389 3397 3457 3473 3536 3602 3712 3719 3848 3890 3899 3978 4136 4177 4322 4380 4407 4526 4662 4675 4710 4787 4929 4986 5102 5244 5273 5292 5294 5319 5558 5585 5596 5617 5689 5699 5733 5753 5773 5841 5896 5900 6019 6272 6309 6344 6376 6378 6436 6465 6553 6600 6731 6772 6815 6844 7333 7380 7416 7495 7634 7644 7684 7725 7750 7816 7938 7998 8023 8044 8048 8124 8146 8165 8267 8275 8291 8361 8373 8431 8449 8514 8530 8727 8741 8809 9010 9099 9133 9363 9474 9558 9636 9718 9720 9773 9900 9936 9940

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs