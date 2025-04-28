sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-04-2025): WIN WIN W-819 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 889640
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 28th 2025, 16:09 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-04-2025): WIN WIN W-819 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 889640

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 28 2025, featuring the WIN WIN W-819 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-819 Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya: WIN WIN W-819 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

April 28th 2025, 15:37 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result: WT 889640 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: JOJI MON V J
Agency No: W 1877

April 28th 2025, 15:37 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result 5 Lakh: WX 270284 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AMARJITH A S
Agency No.: S 1288

April 28th 2025, 15:37 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 889640
WO 889640
WP 889640
WR 889640
WS 889640
WU 889640
WV 889640
WW 889640
WY 889640
WZ 889640

April 28th 2025, 16:08 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-819 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 889640 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: JOJI MON V J
Agency No: W 1877
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WX 270284 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AMARJITH A S
Agency No.: S 1288
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 262278
2) WO 807780
3) WP 187405
4) WR 501246
5) WS 161182
6) WT 614514
7) WU 895049
8) WV 700792
9) WW 848566
10) WX 217082
11) WY 844090
12) WZ 936842

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 1532  1765  1914  3205  3420  3859  4384  5997  6198  7407  7836  7838  8323  8362  8662  8725  9531  9969
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 2697  3518  3655  3735  4815  5932  6358  7358  8131  9393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0374  0828  2066  2091  2158  3261  4858  5960  6218  6395  7594  8704  9149  9642

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0268  0457  0478  0563  0585  0626  0800  0871  1053  1112  1356  1388  1492  1587  1592  1834  2101  2256  2383  2436  2557  2560  2588  2686  2721  2847  2939  3294  3354  3476  3610  3781  4458  4478  4545  4575  4758  4760  4944  4975  5038  5447  5456  5839  5840  5921  5985  6021  6097  6118  6386  6406  6408  6462  6629  6647  6711  6733  6776  6811  6996  7055  7070  7272  7353  7714  7790  7812  7880  8010  8069  8310  8373  8390  8969  9026  9466  9475  9601  9625  9886  9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0070  0074  0084  0091  0149  0236  0246  0454  0476  0483  0508  0637  0641  0769  0803  0868  0952  1102  1117  1119  1156  1187  1221  1374  1426  1635  1783  1910  1943  2080  2085  2186  2252  2377  2399  2439  2574  2618  2830  3007  3080  3081  3142  3167  3251  3307  3320  3388  3495  3541  3550  3612  3734  3907  3923  3935  3955  3967  4022  4164  4338  4358  4492  4566  4680  4900  4977  4992  5201  5242  5251  5259  5381  5402  5432  5499  5552  5673  5758  5862  5908  5928  5967  6005  6105  6112  6575  6639  6651  6663  6905  7061  7083  7174  7190  7273  7348  7356  7364  7410  7478  7516  7552  7567  7609  7672  7867  7929  7966  7967  8072  8293  8369  8550  8665  8692  9055  9066  9245  9330  9476  9568  9692  9728  9835  9862

April 28th 2025, 15:31 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published April 28th 2025, 15:38 IST