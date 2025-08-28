LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Thursday Result,1st Prize No. PA 214059 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PA 214059 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: K M SURESH KUMAR

Agency No.: K 3311

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PK 919002 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR K

Agency No.: A 4580

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PF 744805 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M G

Agency No.: K 4602

Consolation Prize:

PB 214059

PC 214059

PD 214059

PE 214059

PF 214059

PG 214059

PH 214059

PJ 214059

PK 214059

PL 214059

PM 214059

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1311 2456 2972 3395 4101 4305 4511 4807 4929 5124 6241 6877 6937 7040 7505 7728 8202 8614 9084 9414

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1724 2110 3588 4932 7096 9768

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0165 0513 1324 1864 1896 2260 2321 2413 2931 3109 3180 3937 4563 4857 5417 5692 5880 6546 6715 7200 7230 7462 7583 7900 8000 8806 9136 9220 9236 9814

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0031 0204 0260 0418 0813 0964 1017 1327 1350 1845 1903 1919 1942 1979 2464 2830 2964 2998 3622 3645 3723 3816 3856 4036 4114 4225 4309 4392 4413 4439 4562 4587 4632 4892 4981 4985 5065 5169 5235 5365 5577 5652 5770 6028 6083 6127 6154 6216 6442 6581 6864 6977 7208 7527 7720 7778 7785 7838 8054 8154 8268 8274 8286 8300 8338 8370 8456 8477 8696 9002 9004 9009 9099 9474 9776 9816

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0189 0219 0304 0390 0424 0464 0540 0629 0707 0828 1013 1060 1186 1302 1312 1407 1666 1685 1704 1737 1763 1765 1991 1994 2227 2240 2257 2432 2723 2966 3005 3014 3040 3113 3210 3296 3418 3887 4044 4248 4267 4475 4498 4671 4697 5034 5075 5262 5614 6002 6089 6229 6743 6833 6944 7149 7244 7319 7344 7441 7646 8005 8165 8166 8200 8206 8311 8324 8369 8463 8598 8606 8874 8935 8997 9072 9086 9415 9426 9536 9570 9682 9710 9725

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0081 0171 0212 0238 0243 0374 0381 0535 0551 0558 0559 0624 0659 0684 0803 1086 1137 1150 1264 1276 1361 1397 1442 1443 1448 1452 1465 1475 1565 1612 1797 1836 1843 1899 1906 1944 1962 1993 2036 2066 2068 2089 2141 2151 2197 2296 2443 2458 2532 2618 2778 2835 2985 3361 3362 3537 3560 3603 3609 3787 3848 3897 4010 4043 4126 4162 4195 4211 4296 4354 4381 4445 4454 4523 4555 4676 4747 4848 4992 5015 5103 5241 5406 5430 5450 5525 5598 5729 5784 5828 5896 5917 5933 5947 6023 6084 6123 6171 6181 6425 6464 6469 6526 6557 6599 6659 6723 6932 7029 7093 7102 7105 7127 7131 7202 7410 7463 7642 7665 7779 7852 7946 8041 8044 8046 8053 8080 8374 8376 8553 8713 8780 8781 8817 8822 8834 8909 8914 8923 8990 9018 9055 9068 9124 9283 9292 9328 9518 9676 9685 9704 9708 9729 9828 9907

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs