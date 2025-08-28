Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 28 August 2025 at 16:49 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Thursday Result,1st Prize No. PA 214059 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 27/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 28/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 draw for 28/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

28 August 2025 at 16:45 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Lucky Winner: PA 214059 (KOTTAYAM)  

Agent Name: K M SURESH KUMAR  

Agency No.: K 3311  

28 August 2025 at 16:45 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Lucky Winner: PK 919002 (CHERTHALA)  

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR K  

Agency No.: A 4580   

28 August 2025 at 16:46 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587 Lucky Winner: PF 744805 (VAIKKOM)  

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M G  

Agency No.: K 4602 

28 August 2025 at 16:49 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 587

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PA 214059 (KOTTAYAM)  

Agent Name: K M SURESH KUMAR 

Agency No.: K 3311   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PK 919002 (CHERTHALA)  

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR K 

Agency No.: A 4580 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PF 744805 (VAIKKOM)  

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M G  

Agency No.: K 4602

Consolation Prize:  

PB 214059 

PC 214059 

PD 214059 

PE 214059 

PF 214059 

PG 214059 

PH 214059 

PJ 214059 

PK 214059 

PL 214059 

PM 214059 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1311  2456  2972  3395  4101  4305  4511  4807  4929  5124  6241  6877  6937  7040  7505  7728  8202  8614  9084  9414    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1724  2110  3588  4932  7096  9768  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0165  0513  1324  1864  1896  2260  2321  2413  2931  3109  3180  3937  4563  4857  5417  5692  5880  6546  6715  7200  7230  7462  7583  7900  8000  8806  9136  9220  9236  9814  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0031  0204  0260  0418  0813  0964  1017  1327  1350  1845  1903  1919  1942  1979  2464  2830  2964  2998  3622  3645  3723  3816  3856  4036  4114  4225  4309  4392  4413  4439  4562  4587  4632  4892  4981  4985  5065  5169  5235  5365  5577  5652  5770  6028  6083  6127  6154  6216  6442  6581  6864  6977  7208  7527  7720  7778  7785  7838  8054  8154  8268  8274  8286  8300  8338  8370  8456  8477  8696  9002  9004  9009  9099  9474  9776  9816    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0189  0219  0304  0390  0424  0464  0540  0629  0707  0828  1013  1060  1186  1302  1312  1407  1666  1685  1704  1737  1763  1765  1991  1994  2227  2240  2257  2432  2723  2966  3005  3014  3040  3113  3210  3296  3418  3887  4044  4248  4267  4475  4498  4671  4697  5034  5075  5262  5614  6002  6089  6229  6743  6833  6944  7149  7244  7319  7344  7441  7646  8005  8165  8166  8200  8206  8311  8324  8369  8463  8598  8606  8874  8935  8997  9072  9086  9415  9426  9536  9570  9682  9710  9725    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0081  0171  0212  0238  0243  0374  0381  0535  0551  0558  0559  0624  0659  0684  0803  1086  1137  1150  1264  1276  1361  1397  1442  1443  1448  1452  1465  1475  1565  1612  1797  1836  1843  1899  1906  1944  1962  1993  2036  2066  2068  2089  2141  2151  2197  2296  2443  2458  2532  2618  2778  2835  2985  3361  3362  3537  3560  3603  3609  3787  3848  3897  4010  4043  4126  4162  4195  4211  4296  4354  4381  4445  4454  4523  4555  4676  4747  4848  4992  5015  5103  5241  5406  5430  5450  5525  5598  5729  5784  5828  5896  5917  5933  5947  6023  6084  6123  6171  6181  6425  6464  6469  6526  6557  6599  6659  6723  6932  7029  7093  7102  7105  7127  7131  7202  7410  7463  7642  7665  7779  7852  7946  8041  8044  8046  8053  8080  8374  8376  8553  8713  8780  8781  8817  8822  8834  8909  8914  8923  8990  9018  9055  9068  9124  9283  9292  9328  9518  9676  9685  9704  9708  9729  9828  9907 

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 15 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

28 August 2025 at 14:19 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 28 August 2025 at 14:23 IST

