  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.11.2024) KARUNYA KN-549 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PN 18816
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:48 IST, November 28th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (28.11.2024) KARUNYA KN-549 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PN 18816

Kerala Lottery Results Today (28.11.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Nirmal NR-359 Lottery: Check Full List Of Winners
16:35 IST, November 28th 2024

16:38 IST, November 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-549 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-549 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PN 188169 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P
Agency No.: E 6804
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PT 107611 (PAYYANUR)
Agent Name: REENA MOHAN K
Agency No.: C 5861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 349267 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2) PO 274051 (PUNALUR)
3) PP 236612 (THRISSUR)
4) PR 859747 (CHITTUR)
5) PS 246683 (PALAKKAD)
6) PT 355267 (MALAPPURAM)
7) PU 469828 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
8) PV 605954 (IDUKKI)
9) PW 933132 (KOZHIKKODE)
10) PX 562808 (ERNAKULAM)
11) PY 215072 (ALAPPUZHA)
12) PZ 184234 (KOZHIKKODE)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0344  1577  1623  3551  4226  4350  4376  4471  4766  4931  5238  5474  5497  6551  6727  7758  8035  9624

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0910  0950  1567  1572  1738  2004  2487  2726  3083  3111  3711  3726  3836  3910  4131  4217  4321  5141  5400  6386  6529  6649  6762  6928  7118  7283  7614  7992  8236  8248  8612  8615  9013  9087

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0126  0150  0174  0199  0398  0548  0747  0770  0924  0940  1053  1060  1064  1206  1284  1438  1450  1544  1662  1864  1895  2054  2098  2142  2251  2582  2850  3084  3601  3789  3820  4345  4375  4799  4972  5044  5095  5313  5601  5667  5682  5699  5913  6105  6129  6197  6293  6337  6552  6563  6638  6695  6780  6854  6963  7017  7447  7729  7771  8090  8142  8158  8228  8460  8464  8673  8709  8858  8875  9103  9249  9252  9317  9391  9530  9762  9772  9843  9844  9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0031  0117  0238  0311  0362  0379  0491  0527  0599  0759  0872  0927  1086  1118  1163  1281  1463  1652  1707  1788  1854  1880  1905  1915  1925  2114  2158  2596  2688  2724  2815  2880  2956  3021  3022  3053  3066  3203  3336  3359  3388  3418  3448  3593  3619  3708  3828  3851  3940  4049  4181  4263  4409  4503  4504  4507  4767  4814  4984  5100  5102  5121  5137  5258  5292  5520  5537  5590  5591  5679  5889  5890  5899  5929  5980  6119  6194  6213  6241  6308  6357  6370  6397  6465  6583  6584  6608  6616  6733  7101  7217  7263  7310  7322  7340  7497  7677  7691  7719  7732  8155  8332  8404  8501  8565  8604  8621  8643  8685  8726  8929  8933  8966  8999  9036  9153  9306  9577  9692  9725  9759  9779  9807  9865  9956  9989

Karunya Plus KN-549 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

16:48 IST, November 28th 2024