Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-06-2025): Samrudhi SM 9 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 145666
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 29 June 2025 at 16:47 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-06-2025): Samrudhi SM 9 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 145666

Kerala Lottery Results Today 29.06.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 9. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to check the full list of winners now.

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Samrudhi SM 9 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Samrudhi SM 9 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 29.06.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 9. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners Live.

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi SM 9" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners today. 

29 June 2025 at 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MH 145666 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: MINI C T
Agency No.: P 5167

29 June 2025 at 15:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Sunday Result Out: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: MB 140352 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SHAJAHAN
Agency No.: P 2906
 

29 June 2025 at 16:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 145666 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: MINI C T
Agency No.: P 5167

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MB 140352 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SHAJAHAN
Agency No.: P 2906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MH 116523 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS
Agency No.: P 1859

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 145666
MB 145666
MC 145666
MD 145666
ME 145666
MF 145666
MG 145666
MJ 145666
MK 145666
ML 145666
MM 145666

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0191  0705  0788  2062  2517  2712  2819  3329  3813  4121  4282  4739  4757  5146  5426  6240  6901  6902  8621  9450
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0803  1589  2197  3973  5581  5696
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0804  1046  2193  2258  2386  2707  2893  3337  3364  3846  3923  4099  4402  4554  4610  4924  5489  5898  5997  6336  6513  6802  6941  6967  7278  7389  7476  7832  8990  9277

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0188  0265  0288  0428  0430  0473  0611  0739  0790  0895  0988  1201  1211  1241  1410  1432  1562  1587  1686  1855  1903  1908  1973  2092  2102  2172  2420  2507  2645  2780  2953  3170  3389  3532  3668  3889  4015  4024  4174  4236  4451  5570  5690  5702  5828  5916  6089  6249  6265  6354  6602  6705  7219  7338  7371  7377  7451  8013  8022  8113  8246  8300  8330  8465  8879  9180  9202  9356  9361  9369  9436  9591  9700  9858  9875  9938

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0257  0301  0315  0330  0365  0862  0969  1002  1079  1117  1242  1316  1364  1422  1538  1558  2050  2199  2265  2454  2482  2487  2526  2547  2603  2754  2826  2828  2897  2981  3052  3449  3543  3565  3588  3657  3792  3934  4527  4538  4551  4802  4824  4868  4886  5012  5303  5500  5769  5904  5973  6095  6110  6126  6595  6668  6751  6753  6914  6966  6988  6991  7051  7126  7205  7228  7298  7477  7596  7662  7843  7884  7891  7926  8110  8222  8290  8408  8557  8667  8898  8906  8984  9110  9749  9769  9817  9821  9822  9882  9974  9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051  0083  0163  0171  0229  0274  0371  0480  0791  0890  1028  1076  1096  1209  1240  1271  1278  1285  1286  1409  1479  1506  1526  1659  1743  1968  1980  2023  2138  2170  2211  2254  2286  2324  2342  2394  2449  2543  2628  2640  2659  2728  2745  2816  2829  2857  2975  3001  3011  3172  3239  3351  3488  3530  3534  3551  3593  3656  3718  3729  4080  4309  4366  4369  4414  4502  4663  4678  4684  4730  4907  4917  5098  5156  5339  5347  5408  5417  5424  5444  5514  5592  5608  5621  5907  5981  5993  6010  6199  6264  6350  6504  6573  6581  6619  6681  6688  6719  6766  6893  7038  7058  7098  7178  7353  7428  7437  7447  7455  7506  7590  7663  7739  7746  7791  7823  7900  8017  8023  8030  8031  8211  8254  8305  8309  8443  8561  8595  8608  8698  8813  8900  8909  8932  8946  9035  9114  9254  9285  9314  9365  9384  9390  9455  9487  9579  9595  9616  9622  9629

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

29 June 2025 at 15:35 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 29 June 2025 at 15:43 IST