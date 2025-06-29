LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-06-2025): Samrudhi SM 9 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 145666

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 9 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 145666 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MINI C T

Agency No.: P 5167

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MB 140352 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SHAJAHAN

Agency No.: P 2906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MH 116523 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: P 1859

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 145666

MB 145666

MC 145666

MD 145666

ME 145666

MF 145666

MG 145666

MJ 145666

MK 145666

ML 145666

MM 145666

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0191 0705 0788 2062 2517 2712 2819 3329 3813 4121 4282 4739 4757 5146 5426 6240 6901 6902 8621 9450



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0803 1589 2197 3973 5581 5696



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0804 1046 2193 2258 2386 2707 2893 3337 3364 3846 3923 4099 4402 4554 4610 4924 5489 5898 5997 6336 6513 6802 6941 6967 7278 7389 7476 7832 8990 9277

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0188 0265 0288 0428 0430 0473 0611 0739 0790 0895 0988 1201 1211 1241 1410 1432 1562 1587 1686 1855 1903 1908 1973 2092 2102 2172 2420 2507 2645 2780 2953 3170 3389 3532 3668 3889 4015 4024 4174 4236 4451 5570 5690 5702 5828 5916 6089 6249 6265 6354 6602 6705 7219 7338 7371 7377 7451 8013 8022 8113 8246 8300 8330 8465 8879 9180 9202 9356 9361 9369 9436 9591 9700 9858 9875 9938

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0257 0301 0315 0330 0365 0862 0969 1002 1079 1117 1242 1316 1364 1422 1538 1558 2050 2199 2265 2454 2482 2487 2526 2547 2603 2754 2826 2828 2897 2981 3052 3449 3543 3565 3588 3657 3792 3934 4527 4538 4551 4802 4824 4868 4886 5012 5303 5500 5769 5904 5973 6095 6110 6126 6595 6668 6751 6753 6914 6966 6988 6991 7051 7126 7205 7228 7298 7477 7596 7662 7843 7884 7891 7926 8110 8222 8290 8408 8557 8667 8898 8906 8984 9110 9749 9769 9817 9821 9822 9882 9974 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051 0083 0163 0171 0229 0274 0371 0480 0791 0890 1028 1076 1096 1209 1240 1271 1278 1285 1286 1409 1479 1506 1526 1659 1743 1968 1980 2023 2138 2170 2211 2254 2286 2324 2342 2394 2449 2543 2628 2640 2659 2728 2745 2816 2829 2857 2975 3001 3011 3172 3239 3351 3488 3530 3534 3551 3593 3656 3718 3729 4080 4309 4366 4369 4414 4502 4663 4678 4684 4730 4907 4917 5098 5156 5339 5347 5408 5417 5424 5444 5514 5592 5608 5621 5907 5981 5993 6010 6199 6264 6350 6504 6573 6581 6619 6681 6688 6719 6766 6893 7038 7058 7098 7178 7353 7428 7437 7447 7455 7506 7590 7663 7739 7746 7791 7823 7900 8017 8023 8030 8031 8211 8254 8305 8309 8443 8561 8595 8608 8698 8813 8900 8909 8932 8946 9035 9114 9254 9285 9314 9365 9384 9390 9455 9487 9579 9595 9616 9622 9629