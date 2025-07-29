Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. SH 379998 (THRISSUR)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 29 July 2025 at 16:23 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. SH 379998 (THRISSUR)

The Kerala Lottery results for 29/07/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS 478 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Tuesday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 29/07/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 draw for 29/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

29 July 2025 at 12:33 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Live: Result At 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery results for 29/07/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.  

29 July 2025 at 15:45 IST

29 July 2025 at 16:23 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SH 379998 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: P SUDHAKARAN
Agency No.: R 6006

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SF 438127 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: K NARAYANAN
Agency No.: T 3502

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SC 284728 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: UMESH E K
Agency No.: R 7021

Consolation Prize: SA 379998
SB 379998
SC 379998
SD 379998
SE 379998
SF 379998
SG 379998
SJ 379998
SK 379998
SL 379998
SM 379998

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0592  1119  1488  1835  3344  3563  3624  3720  3860  4785  4804  4842  6047  8314  8331  8513  9069  9232  9429  9683 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1075  1625  5444  5762  7101  7110

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0076  0820  1352  1608  1706  2000  2204  2961  3487  3511  3629  4094  4592  4900  4926  5074  5220  5654  6102  6265  6839  7103  7137  7741  8029  8328  8633  8810  9574  9577

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0570  0827  0864  0918  0984  1039  1330  1542  2058  2091  2387  2418  2431  2745  2746  2820  2984  2992  3059  3136  3191  3310  3506  3675  3930  3975  4210  4282  4343  4401  4473  4525  4601  4637  4705  4802  4941  5030  5129  5265  5294  5491  5641  6141  6223  6441  6469  6483  6548  6559  6590  6727  6875  6962  7052  7161  7348  7424  7426  7607  7972  8272  8414  8529  8644  8697  8884  8955  9053  9218  9410  9437  9653  9689  9932  9949

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0092  0346  0434  0480  0537  0580  0742  0971  1040  1069  1115  1166  1279  1290  1331  1336  1383  1392  1471  1523  1636  1752  1823  1828  1844  2006  2048  2220  2443  2503  2583  2639  2810  3043  3151  3274  3288  3375  3507  3718  3877  4050  4111  4241  4326  4327  4484  4677  4855  5401  5640  5686  5698  5777  5872  6001  6167  6235  6242  6393  6448  6535  6791  6815  7097  7113  7151  7398  7500  7541  7633  7702  7970  8004  8028  8062  8302  8377  8545  8692  8795  8873  9113  9302  9658  9677  9687  9729  9803  9870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0021  0028  0048  0053  0095  0165  0171  0241  0310  0513  0547  0581  0717  0721  0767  0787  0825  0855  0856  0881  0898  0913  1037  1109  1120  1136  1151  1354  1439  1474  1511  1555  1603  1676  1772  1812  1930  1933  1999  2092  2134  2161  2186  2260  2284  2292  2339  2520  2603  2606  2618  2640  2662  2718  2750  2763  2800  2836  2886  3168  3312  3379  3533  3535  3619  3621  3697  3791  3959  4042  4120  4271  4301  4524  4549  4581  4638  4653  4743  4792  5031  5045  5069  5079  5097  5107  5138  5141  5269  5271  5280  5295  5326  5355  5414  5427  5550  5616  5733  5845  5883  6078  6103  6328  6345  6806  6820  6847  6945  7006  7063  7090  7199  7202  7316  7482  7526  7699  7831  7912  8039  8232  8310  8576  8618  8653  8740  8769  8894  8939  8987  8995  9029  9045  9057  9061  9146  9194  9319  9377  9420  9521  9548  9556  9558  9718  9793  9929  9980  9986

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 478 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

29 July 2025 at 12:31 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 29 July 2025 at 12:36 IST