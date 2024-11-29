sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:16 IST, November 29th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-408. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 29nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-358 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
16:13 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NM 346652
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

16:13 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: NC 144685
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

16:14 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-408 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NA 104683
2) NB 909201
3) NC 349759
4) ND 635914
5) NE 904037
6) NF 409572
7) NG 249550
8) NH 245281
9) NJ 662011
10) NK 233517
11) NL 229171
12) NM 178474

16:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-408 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-408 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:

16:16 IST, November 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-408 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NM 346652
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NC 144685
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 104683
2) NB 909201
3) NC 349759
4) ND 635914
5) NE 904037
6) NF 409572
7) NG 249550
8) NH 245281
9) NJ 662011
10) NK 233517
11) NL 229171
12) NM 178474

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019  0082  0328  0602  1529  1935  2044  3571  4255  4443  6460  7059  7544  8304  9156  9197  9459  9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168  0180  0418  0532  1502  2098  2297  3055  3137  3186  3191  3513  4296  4453  4492  4780  4798  4910  5131  5829  5857  5907  5981  6341  6477  6614  7263  8156  8189  8370  8439  8532  8536  8906  9107  9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0240  0247  0316  0426  0463  0533  0658  0710  0934  1172  1393  1470  1540  1558  1614  1629  1657  1678  1696  1718  1778  2178  2774  2837  2955  2972  3044  3068  3078  3088  3305  3739  3963  4236  4301  4318  4338  4656  4659  4801  4828  4838  5172  5366  5475  5564  5752  5864  5876  6208  6273  6291  6537  6590  6699  7022  7341  7551  7552  7751  7810  7851  7981  8066  8142  8144  8258  8267  8403  8785  8877  8885  8938  9223  9413  9419  9615  9769  9805

NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

16:16 IST, November 29th 2024