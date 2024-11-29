LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-408 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NM 346652

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NM 346652

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NC 144685

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 104683

2) NB 909201

3) NC 349759

4) ND 635914

5) NE 904037

6) NF 409572

7) NG 249550

8) NH 245281

9) NJ 662011

10) NK 233517

11) NL 229171

12) NM 178474

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0019 0082 0328 0602 1529 1935 2044 3571 4255 4443 6460 7059 7544 8304 9156 9197 9459 9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168 0180 0418 0532 1502 2098 2297 3055 3137 3186 3191 3513 4296 4453 4492 4780 4798 4910 5131 5829 5857 5907 5981 6341 6477 6614 7263 8156 8189 8370 8439 8532 8536 8906 9107 9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0240 0247 0316 0426 0463 0533 0658 0710 0934 1172 1393 1470 1540 1558 1614 1629 1657 1678 1696 1718 1778 2178 2774 2837 2955 2972 3044 3068 3078 3088 3305 3739 3963 4236 4301 4318 4338 4656 4659 4801 4828 4838 5172 5366 5475 5564 5752 5864 5876 6208 6273 6291 6537 6590 6699 7022 7341 7551 7552 7751 7810 7851 7981 8066 8142 8144 8258 8267 8403 8785 8877 8885 8938 9223 9413 9419 9615 9769 9805

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6991 0278 2207 4922 2497 6273 2639 4188 2138 6979 2451 8153 6038 5958 3856 3199 8436 2966 5072 7533 5520 3153 7033 8899 1126 7020 2508 8888 9316 8384 5289 5335 9660 1517 5463 0528 0120 9299 1105 8010 7741 6072 7046 2845 5539 6435 9609 7789 7026 1459 0439 8259 4657 0684 9376 3564 3162 6772 2568 1885 2605 7759 2070 4414 7592 3301 5392 0272 8591 8888 0678 8410...

NIRMAL NR-408 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100