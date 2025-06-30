Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 30 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (30/06/2025): Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT 9 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BL 138974

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 30/06/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore is live now.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Results Live Bhagyathara BT 9
The Kerala Lottery results are live for 30/06/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw Out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. Check all the lucky numbers now only on republicworld. 

30 June 2025 at 15:33 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result: BL 138974 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

30 June 2025 at 15:33 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result: 30 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result 30 Lakh: BH 952828 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: MADHU P S
Agency No.: Y 4036

30 June 2025 at 15:33 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BA 138974
BB 138974
BC 138974
BD 138974
BE 138974
BF 138974
BG 138974
BH 138974
BJ 138974
BK 138974
BM 138974

30 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BL 138974 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BH 952828 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: MADHU P S
Agency No.: Y 4036

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: BE 405940 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MUKUNDHAN K
Agency No.: E 6704

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0352  0498  0804  1042  1163  1555  2202  2275  2289  2974  3791  4164  4554  5261  5373  5541  5755  6233  7059  7179

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0673  2171  2394  3897  5080  7315

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0145  0276  0292  0439  0507  0874  0928  1283  1677  1850  1913  3598  4390  4679  4745  5042  5159  5188  5229  5302  5376  6445  6679  6834  7418  8212  8789  9079  9264  9362

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 6722  9582  7037  3005  9548  9613  7890  6277  8463  0077  2529  0223  7970  5789  7006  0427  9667  4526  7666  3572  5716  1541  8273  8639  0197  9898  2544  6412  1158  4522  5960  7408  9351  4480  4923  3806  6378  6239  7479  4931  6079  4995  0135  4278  5555  2099  3132  5589  1327  3225  7338  4530  9965  5940  3226  3917  3510  1342  6305  5081  9152  1540  0562  2115  3479  7681  7112  2534  3180  2781  8514  0828  7279  7816...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0045  0586  0674  0821  1055  1077  1237  1477  1604  1741  1812  1942  2204  2213  2382  2818  2835  2988  3091  3342  3397  3404  3493  3514  3550  3600  3637  3871  3910  3920  3950  3964  3969  3988  4051  4335  4367  4403  4672  4734  4757  4840  4893  4901  4914  5186  5218  5352  5420  5451  5730  5767  5800  5881  5994  6278  6286  6451  6454  6457  6526  6789  6861  7061  7240  7266  7354  7445  7709  7769  7844  7903  7987  8012  8065  8162  8175  8189  8190  8277  8287  8321  8403  8620  8871  8937  9147  9166  9242  9274  9771  9931  9959  9975

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9th PRIZE: 0015  0069  0090  0115  0240  0259  0381  0454  0577  0623  0800  0808  0860  0932  1073  1206  1422  1526  1552  1630  1659  1728  1770  1792  1880  2091  2109  2123  2156  2354  2444  2476  2511  2611  2713  2850  2872  2941  2956  3182  3251  3423  3644  3651  3934  4050  4263  4323  4330  4349  4434  4627  4735  4813  4848  4976  4990  5075  5105  5118  5146  5163  5172  5274  5358  5368  5384  5556  5633  5657  5806  5842  5875  5882  5927  5964  5975  6007  6125  6135  6308  6347  6373  6390  6479  6556  6613  6659  6662  6786  6800  7072  7134  7137  7157  7159  7192  7363  7402  7423  7447  7462  7465  7467  7511  7521  7545  7579  7593  7613  7662  7715  7818  7920  8008  8063  8138  8198  8254  8256  8323  8399  8422  8497  8584  8602  8642  8816  8831  8851  8896  8924  9002  9020  9301  9319  9336  9495  9500  9509  9736  9814  9877  9972

30 June 2025 at 15:29 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 30 June 2025 at 15:37 IST