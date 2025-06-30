LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (30/06/2025): Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT 9 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BL 138974

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 30/06/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore.
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BA 138974
BB 138974
BC 138974
BD 138974
BE 138974
BF 138974
BG 138974
BH 138974
BJ 138974
BK 138974
BM 138974
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BL 138974 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BH 952828 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: MADHU P S
Agency No.: Y 4036
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: BE 405940 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MUKUNDHAN K
Agency No.: E 6704
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0352 0498 0804 1042 1163 1555 2202 2275 2289 2974 3791 4164 4554 5261 5373 5541 5755 6233 7059 7179
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0673 2171 2394 3897 5080 7315
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0145 0276 0292 0439 0507 0874 0928 1283 1677 1850 1913 3598 4390 4679 4745 5042 5159 5188 5229 5302 5376 6445 6679 6834 7418 8212 8789 9079 9264 9362
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 6722 9582 7037 3005 9548 9613 7890 6277 8463 0077 2529 0223 7970 5789 7006 0427 9667 4526 7666 3572 5716 1541 8273 8639 0197 9898 2544 6412 1158 4522 5960 7408 9351 4480 4923 3806 6378 6239 7479 4931 6079 4995 0135 4278 5555 2099 3132 5589 1327 3225 7338 4530 9965 5940 3226 3917 3510 1342 6305 5081 9152 1540 0562 2115 3479 7681 7112 2534 3180 2781 8514 0828 7279 7816...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0045 0586 0674 0821 1055 1077 1237 1477 1604 1741 1812 1942 2204 2213 2382 2818 2835 2988 3091 3342 3397 3404 3493 3514 3550 3600 3637 3871 3910 3920 3950 3964 3969 3988 4051 4335 4367 4403 4672 4734 4757 4840 4893 4901 4914 5186 5218 5352 5420 5451 5730 5767 5800 5881 5994 6278 6286 6451 6454 6457 6526 6789 6861 7061 7240 7266 7354 7445 7709 7769 7844 7903 7987 8012 8065 8162 8175 8189 8190 8277 8287 8321 8403 8620 8871 8937 9147 9166 9242 9274 9771 9931 9959 9975
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9th PRIZE: 0015 0069 0090 0115 0240 0259 0381 0454 0577 0623 0800 0808 0860 0932 1073 1206 1422 1526 1552 1630 1659 1728 1770 1792 1880 2091 2109 2123 2156 2354 2444 2476 2511 2611 2713 2850 2872 2941 2956 3182 3251 3423 3644 3651 3934 4050 4263 4323 4330 4349 4434 4627 4735 4813 4848 4976 4990 5075 5105 5118 5146 5163 5172 5274 5358 5368 5384 5556 5633 5657 5806 5842 5875 5882 5927 5964 5975 6007 6125 6135 6308 6347 6373 6390 6479 6556 6613 6659 6662 6786 6800 7072 7134 7137 7157 7159 7192 7363 7402 7423 7447 7462 7465 7467 7511 7521 7545 7579 7593 7613 7662 7715 7818 7920 8008 8063 8138 8198 8254 8256 8323 8399 8422 8497 8584 8602 8642 8816 8831 8851 8896 8924 9002 9020 9301 9319 9336 9495 9500 9509 9736 9814 9877 9972
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.