  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SO 500622 (KOLLAM), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 30 September 2025 at 17:17 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Tuesday Result, 1st Prize No. SO 500622 (KOLLAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 30/09/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Tuesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Tuesday Result

The Kerala Lottery results for 30/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 draw for 30/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

30 September 2025 at 17:12 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: SO 500622 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: P BABU 

Agency No.: Q 2004

30 September 2025 at 17:12 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: SR 735215 (GURUVAYOOR)  

Agent Name: RAGIL V S 

Agency No.: R 9862  

30 September 2025 at 17:13 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: SN 767729 (IRINJALAKKUDA)  

Agent Name: K L VARGHESE 

Agency No.: R  7298 

30 September 2025 at 17:16 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: SO 500622 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: P BABU  

Agency No.: Q 2004    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SR 735215 (GURUVAYOOR)  

Agent Name: RAGIL V S 

Agency No.: R 9862 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: SN 767729 (IRINJALAKKUDA)  

Agent Name: K L VARGHESE 

Agency No.: R  7298 

Consolation Prize:  

SN 500622

SP 500622

SR 500622

SS 500622

ST 500622

SU 500622

SV 500622

SW 500622

SX 500622

SY 500622

SZ 500622 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0800  1938  2330  2525  2917  3264  3337  3808  3976  4628  5337  5905  6524  6746  7649  7855  8250  8637  9191    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1382  3998  7109  7616  8889  9800 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0267  0285  1316  1493  1762  1972  2175  2518  3858  4159  4383  4551  4583  4782  4800  5065  5864  6401  7686  7908  8529  8535  8902  9353  9737  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0092  0121  0238  0552  0576  0838  0871  0875  1080  1186  1199  1320  1489  1539  1643  1947  2092  2142  2247  2334  2340  2658  2807  2899  3093  3116  3159  3164  3282  3404  3427  3578  3673  3745  3887  4045  4173  4178  4326  4494  4499  4579  4612  4640  4839  5043  5500  5584  5715  5740  6028  6164  6222  6322  6639  6707  6729  6744  6961  7324  7369  7606  7609  7727  7972  8267  8377  8383  8640  8703  8928  8929  9301  9488  9642  9875    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0175  0249  0395  0515  0523  0528  0759  0992  1015  1029  1404  1545  1699  1719  1950  2053  2068  2103  2125  2126  2262  2294  2311  2367  2405  2643  2675  2704  2705  2825  2841  2886  2913  2955  3922  4048  4123  4183  4187  4356  4507  4548  4685  4716  4797  4814  4819  4853  4960  4977  4996  5010  5111  5143  5172  5261  5620  5843  6051  6205  6207  6493  6564  6651  6714  7083  7084  7205  7244  7349  7397  7435  7705  7786  7802  7829  8191  8201  8227  8550  9054  9339  9381  9444  9495  9542  9593  9733  9848  9849    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0001  0014  0044  0134  0181  0231  0244  0298  0499  0526  0549  0554  0662  0740  0889  0962  1148  1162  1223  1460  1718  1905  2001  2016  2099  2284  2312  2322  2432  2501  2526  2579  2750  2894  2925  3063  3077  3199  3267  3276  3356  3406  3411  3412  3537  3543  3573  3630  3806  3818  3854  4011  4104  4139  4192  4208  4224  4249  4291  4333  4362  4370  4413  4466  4558  4602  4762  4829  4891  4904  5034  5053  5140  5208  5344  5415  5434  5511  5524  5531  5557  5708  5711  5725  5820  5823  5919  6012  6105  6317  6343  6411  6478  6686  6747  6792  6818  6898  6922  6932  6976  6988  7028  7127  7172  7185  7233  7237  7249  7273  7280  7460  7546  7551  7562  7619  7647  7670  7737  7738  7828  7831  7875  7936  8206  8237  8260  8292  8312  8321  8467  8584  8600  8618  8666  8955  8976  8997  9013  9047  9385  9418  9435  9463  9707  9712  9829  9853  9933  9968 

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

30 September 2025 at 17:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 17:17 IST

