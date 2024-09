Published 16:03 IST, September 22nd 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-669 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No AM 637750

Kerala Lottery Results Today 22.09.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.