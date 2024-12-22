sb.scorecardresearch
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-682 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 936651
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-682 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 936651

Kerala Lottery Results Today 22.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Akshaya AK-682 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Akshaya AK-682 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

16:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 682 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 682 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AZ 936651 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: MANSOOR N P
Agency No.: M 3721

16:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-682 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 682 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AT 400779 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: ARJUN P
Agency No.: S 1035

16:28 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 682 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 936651 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: MANSOOR N P
Agency No.: M 3721

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AT 400779 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: ARJUN P
Agency No.: S 1035
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 272776
2) AO 648406
3) AP 193947
4) AR 758262
5) AS 793255
6) AT 576964
7) AU 220208
8) AV 649768
9) AW 643454
10) AX 139226
11) AY 428026
12) AZ 477448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 936651
AO 936651
AP 936651
AR 936651
AS 936651
AT 936651
AU 936651
AV 936651
AW 936651
AX 936651
AY 936651

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0095  0456  1682  1910  1915  3693  4139  4402  5503  5611  6045  6229  6314  7404  7551  8469  9575  9790
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1228  3850  4508  5375  5891  6370  7863
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073  0362  0773  1371  1571  1685  2892  3027  5273  5444  5873  5930  5962  6059  6473  6562  6787  7579  7883  8041  8117  8820  8902  9031  9426  9464

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0220  0361  0525  0549  0691  094  1072  1483  1590  1656  1925  2110  2688  2757  2760  3051  3269  3764  3848  4011  4073  4262  4445  4467  4490  4516  5031  5143  5145  5224  5408  5439  5536  5594  5606  5607  5679  5711  5872  5904  5931  5953  6112  6154  6244  6300  6395  6410  6474  6729  6989  7115  7440  7452  7701  7727  7838  8029  8213  8221  8228  8264  8355  8412  8650  9090  9281  9468  9620  9685  9775  9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0019  0130  0144  0150  0151  0298  0367  0489  0558  0655  0659  0681  0766  0789  0808  0852  0864  0898  0906  1499  1599  1604  1612  1794  1899  1995  2274  2343  2392  2406  2423  2554  2746  2756  2779  2785  2824  2887  2893  2982  3033  3216  3303  3329  3347  3383  3461  3607  3659  3662  3763  3775  3963  4044  4133  4220  4256  4396  4420  4520  4603  4673  4759  4791  4921  4964  5023  5106  5110  5236  5269  5346  5376  5390  5459  5490  5502  5544  5657  5752  5882  5940  6124  6164  6182  6189  6284  6608  6834  6846  7030  7265  7362  7409  7679  7894  8192  8200  8285  8311  8555  8558  8623  8747  8879  8888  8965  9034  9181  9218  9282  9304  9365  9434  9551  9607  9641  9697  9699  9798  9827  9887  9955  9961

AKSHAYA AK-682: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

15:23 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -682 Prize Details

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

15:22 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today

AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.   

15:22 IST, December 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully. 

Updated 16:28 IST, December 22nd 2024