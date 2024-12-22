LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-682 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 936651

There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.