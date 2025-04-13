sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-697 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 659096
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 13th 2025, 16:18 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-697 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 659096

Kerala Lottery Results Today 11.04.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-697
Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-697 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.  

April 13th 2025, 16:16 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 697 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 697 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AM 659096 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SUNIL P V
Agency No.: R 8530

April 13th 2025, 16:16 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-697 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 697 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AM 567198 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: NARAYANA PILLAI P N
Agency No.: E 5929

April 13th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 697 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-697 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AM 659096 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SUNIL P V
Agency No.: R 8530

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AM 567198 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: NARAYANA PILLAI P N
Agency No.: E 5929
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 282957
2) AB 582798
3) AC 771840
4) AD 644800
5) AE 451501
6) AF 161077
7) AG 322188
8) AH 667797
9) AJ 633158
10) AK 560450
11) AL 657950
12) AM 724352

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 659096
AB 659096
AC 659096
AD 659096
AE 659096
AF 659096
AG 659096
AH 659096
AJ 659096
AK 659096
AL 659096

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1582  1875  2003  2781  3837  4394  4512  4800  5472  6653  6654  6659  7225  7328  8336  8564  8812  9193
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0856  2362  4121  5027  6220  6277  7383
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0207  0727  0835  0839  1214  1466  1515  2232  2902  3221  3707  3740  5431  5546  5689  5913  6902  7088  7602  8070  8520  8790  8805  9091  9525  9702

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0013  0319  0417  0542  0685  0756  1649  1760  1779  1946  1947  2070  2088  2109  2206  2848  3023  3118  3133  3141  3709  3764  3804  3832  4024  4033  4072  4225  4368  4379  4481  4593  4689  4788  4945  5001  5567  5846  5899  5952  6043  6446  6556  6671  7048  7184  7250  7297  7410  7461  7531  7585  7877  7880  7997  8064  8121  8166  8257  8292  8364  8479  8664  8677  8804  8947  9219  9499  9538  9546  9586  9759

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003  0131  0252  0289  0322  0365  0399  0447  0486  0502  0571  0732  0868  0930  1100  1333  1363  1469  1584  1633  1642  1664  1683  1759  1873  1882  2192  2193  2198  2328  2428  2474  2476  2528  2642  2834  3047  3058  3076  3095  3336  3419  3470  3537  3584  3587  3639  3930  4020  4037  4208  4245  4284  4289  4555  4576  4581  4657  4736  4768  4961  4980  5054  5059  5078  5481  5536  5585  5654  5708  5867  5873  5975  6000  6125  6287  6320  6329  6423  6427  6464  6497  6539  6709  6723  6732  6734  6850  6965  7038  7046  7130  7392  7407  7473  7510  7573  7713  7773  7786  7892  7902  7939  7962  7977  7999  8050  8306  8313  8458  8566  8633  8880  9053  9122  9315  9361  9391  9480  9540  9558  9630  9637

AKSHAYA AK-697: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 13th 2025, 13:18 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 13th 2025, 13:21 IST