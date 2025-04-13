LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-697 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 659096

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-697 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AM 659096 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUNIL P V

Agency No.: R 8530

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AM 567198 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: NARAYANA PILLAI P N

Agency No.: E 5929



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 282957

2) AB 582798

3) AC 771840

4) AD 644800

5) AE 451501

6) AF 161077

7) AG 322188

8) AH 667797

9) AJ 633158

10) AK 560450

11) AL 657950

12) AM 724352

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 659096

AB 659096

AC 659096

AD 659096

AE 659096

AF 659096

AG 659096

AH 659096

AJ 659096

AK 659096

AL 659096

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1582 1875 2003 2781 3837 4394 4512 4800 5472 6653 6654 6659 7225 7328 8336 8564 8812 9193



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0856 2362 4121 5027 6220 6277 7383



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0207 0727 0835 0839 1214 1466 1515 2232 2902 3221 3707 3740 5431 5546 5689 5913 6902 7088 7602 8070 8520 8790 8805 9091 9525 9702

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0013 0319 0417 0542 0685 0756 1649 1760 1779 1946 1947 2070 2088 2109 2206 2848 3023 3118 3133 3141 3709 3764 3804 3832 4024 4033 4072 4225 4368 4379 4481 4593 4689 4788 4945 5001 5567 5846 5899 5952 6043 6446 6556 6671 7048 7184 7250 7297 7410 7461 7531 7585 7877 7880 7997 8064 8121 8166 8257 8292 8364 8479 8664 8677 8804 8947 9219 9499 9538 9546 9586 9759

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003 0131 0252 0289 0322 0365 0399 0447 0486 0502 0571 0732 0868 0930 1100 1333 1363 1469 1584 1633 1642 1664 1683 1759 1873 1882 2192 2193 2198 2328 2428 2474 2476 2528 2642 2834 3047 3058 3076 3095 3336 3419 3470 3537 3584 3587 3639 3930 4020 4037 4208 4245 4284 4289 4555 4576 4581 4657 4736 4768 4961 4980 5054 5059 5078 5481 5536 5585 5654 5708 5867 5873 5975 6000 6125 6287 6320 6329 6423 6427 6464 6497 6539 6709 6723 6732 6734 6850 6965 7038 7046 7130 7392 7407 7473 7510 7573 7713 7773 7786 7892 7902 7939 7962 7977 7999 8050 8306 8313 8458 8566 8633 8880 9053 9122 9315 9361 9391 9480 9540 9558 9630 9637

AKSHAYA AK-697: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100