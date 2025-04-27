LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-699 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AM 602570

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-699 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AM 602570 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: MANI O P

Agency No.: E 5640

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AH 157880 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN

Agency No.: R 10075

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 431367

2) AB 135652

3) AC 675718

4) AD 799532

5) AE 567408

6) AF 367974

7) AG 796920

8) AH 440694

9) AJ 764130

10) AK 317565

11) AL 740505

12) AM 290930

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 602570

AB 602570

AC 602570

AD 602570

AE 602570

AF 602570

AG 602570

AH 602570

AJ 602570

AK 602570

AL 602570

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1518 2664 2671 3849 4249 5779 5957 6503 6657 6706 6918 7184 7428 7871 8089 8669 8686 9220



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1110 2731 2738 3252 3579 3752 3872



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1217 1355 1556 2202 2505 3364 3683 3877 4163 4643 4753 4928 5191 5738 5918 6035 6206 6321 6500 6525 7230 7292 8872 9266 9295 9865

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0334 0531 0566 0599 0670 1009 1073 1130 1296 1366 1694 1806 1858 1939 1982 2033 2217 2266 2378 2415 2461 2466 2467 2483 2714 2964 3155 3272 3282 3374 3397 3883 3952 4099 4203 4257 4421 4440 4494 4608 4701 4742 4959 4986 5338 5446 5499 5770 5826 5829 6666 6810 6843 7092 7595 7722 7840 7903 8037 8192 8541 8667 8695 9005 9218 9278 9378 9394 9678 9698 9717 9887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014 0057 0078 0082 0091 0109 0160 0208 0226 0303 0355 0377 0441 0496 0520 0552 0569 0573 0625 0649 0660 0814 0819 0954 0969 1025 1043 1087 1202 1365 1412 1665 1745 1979 2043 2161 2328 2739 2813 2919 3095 3130 3132 3260 3318 3338 3347 3352 3377 3486 3526 3553 3563 3565 3574 3589 3651 3871 3884 3996 4389 4591 4621 4846 4865 4889 4992 5030 5091 5264 5425 5626 5684 5698 5775 5803 5853 6130 6174 6196 6255 6430 6432 6686 6713 6829 6859 6899 7009 7015 7081 7178 7309 7437 7463 7499 7669 7795 7930 7950 8031 8033 8171 8201 8223 8372 8393 8563 8578 8907 8925 8936 9017 9044 9188 9254 9448 9462 9738 9766 9770 9771 9846

