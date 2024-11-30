sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-682 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KC 429654
Published 15:06 IST, November 30th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-682 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No KC 429654

The Kerala Lottery results for today, November 30, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR-682 lottery.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-682 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

The Kerala Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-682 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates  

16:44 IST, November 30th 2024

16:49 IST, November 30th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-682 Saturday Result: KC 429654 (KOZHIKKOODE)
Agent Name: JEEVAN CHAKRAVARTHY
Agency No.: D 5747

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KD 674527 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: JAMEELA
Agency No.: W 2241
 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KA 348977 (KOZHIKKODE)
2) KB 923763 (ADIMALY)
3) KC 895041 (MANANTHAVADY)
4) KD 933293 (KAYAMKULAM)
5) KE 259831 (THRISSUR)
6) KF 913957 (PALAKKAD)
7) KG 985616 (KANNUR)
8) KH 915147 (PALAKKAD)
9) KJ 999580 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
10) KK 155010 (IDUKKI)
11) KL 103572 (PUNALUR)
12) KM 303533 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0370  0394  1476  1921  3042  3244  3424  4570  5576  6072  6532  7362  7808  8089  8219  8990  9197  9792
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0143  1130  1188  1412  3169  4220  4359  4656  4849  8920

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 0979  1261  1821  2498  2812  3284  3367  5172  6368  6673  7926  8470  9306  9906 

7th Prize Rs.500/-  :  0294  0313  0399  0559  0671  0693  0765  1136  1227  1257  1314  1319  1329  1405  1449  1493  1689  1725  1784  1929  2164  2413  2494  2506  2564  2631  3038  3261  3469  3951  4154  4163  4217  4296  4767  4788  4970  4994  5218  5405  5438  5515  5553  5688  5994  6130  6241  6564  6666  6710  6765  7561  7601  7723  7746  7794  7815  7976  8075  8294  8369  8432  8441  8444  8451  8554  8675  8804  8912  9230  9429  9464  9565  9586  9587  9711  9716  9777  9794  9990

8th Prize Rs.100/- : 0017  0116  0267  0443  0564  0572  0905  0909  1080  1096  1127  1157  1306  1325  1455  1519  1620  1654  1766  1785  1869  2000  2019  2027  2042  2106  2150  2200  2230  2244  2257  2261  2433  2663  3144  3230  3279  3324  3347  3906  4068  4129  4135  4319  4537  4722  4763  5008  5046  5092  5110  5176  5230  5267  5373  5485  5575  5614  5645  5695  5703  5888  6047  6050  6136  6165  6246  6254  6269  6478  6480  6567  6596  6630  6669  6746  6751  6760  6783  6946  7068  7072  7102  7137  7166  7172  7225  7272  7302  7321  7488  7515  7560  7586  7608  7645  7695  7713  7730  7866  7986  8060  8144  8260  8374  8413  8453  8460  8680  8836  8888  8956  9018  9133  9239  9240  9401  9436  9604  9650  9663  9701  9814  9913

Updated 16:44 IST, December 2nd 2024