TRENDING/ Anna University Case | Sharmistha Mukherjee | Farewell, Manmohan Singh | Nitish Reddy | H1B Visa Row |
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:11 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 28, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

14:10 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-686: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

14:10 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-685 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners:

14:09 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 

14:09 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 

14:08 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:
 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  

7th Prize Rs.500/-  

8th Prize Rs.100/- 

