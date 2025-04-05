sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-700 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KK 928155
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th 2025, 16:19 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-700 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KK 928155

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 05, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-700 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Result Out
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Result Out | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 05, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-700 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 05, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-700 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. 

April 5th 2025, 16:17 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: KK 928155 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: AKASH ASHOK
Agency No.: Y 3701

April 5th 2025, 16:17 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-700 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KC 387159 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SHAJAHAN
Agency No.: P 3030

April 5th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KA 904032
2) KB 156193
3) KC 649794
4) KD 132742
5) KE 753428
6) KF 820776
7) KG 715886
8) KH 198880
9) KJ 222562
10) KK 350765
11) KL 337619
12) KM 179222

April 5th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 928155
KB 928155
KC 928155
KD 928155
KE 928155
KF 928155
KG 928155
KH 928155
KJ 928155
KL 928155
KM 928155

April 5th 2025, 16:19 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-700 Saturday Result: KK 928155 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: AKASH ASHOK
Agency No.: Y 3701
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KC 387159 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SHAJAHAN
Agency No.: P 3030

 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KA 904032
2) KB 156193
3) KC 649794
4) KD 132742
5) KE 753428
6) KF 820776
7) KG 715886
8) KH 198880
9) KJ 222562
10) KK 350765
11) KL 337619
12) KM 179222

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0556  2160  3040  3609  3668  4696  5005  5769  6541  6888  7599  7967  8360  8429  8801  8928  9257  9390
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 2401  5412  6050  6495  6746  8093  8783  9066  9213  9548

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  7860  0076  2945  2818  3374  3275  1722  3181  3235  4023  6377  4326  6199  8656

7th Prize Rs.500/- 0071  0179  0329  0506  0555  0665  0958  1095  1106  1404  1610  2096  2133  2239  2275  2298  2497  2524  2594  2604  2884  2909  2941  2968  3039  3070  3071  3168  3258  3329  3335  3464  3475  3566  3772  3800  3807  3847  4113  4156  4322  4331  4492  4599  4716  4756  5055  5062  5211  5315  5338  5789  6414  6505  6518  6573  6799  7006  7266  7319  7392  7443  7624  7703  7795  7958  8123  8203  8275  8543  8662  8701  8860  9218  9275  9520  9534  9571  9874  9948

8th Prize Rs.100/- 9561  8262  5603  8315  2290  7625  7287  5885  7504  7661  3942  8490  8465  3260  8498  6949  7078  3923  1691  4647  3337  4789  5370  0348  9652  5421  0272  9677  7713  1604  2589  1720  1689  7247  8179  5297  7299  3831  5286  7299  3831  5286  2995  9994  0799  3564 0 852  2388  3462  4134  0903  2296  4064  1833  6955  1009  0875  0931  1153  7402 1 419  2468  0170  3837  5392  5222  2614  1484  8388  5637  8445  1777  1891  4998  6361  0953  8986  6696  6685  3625  6177  5407  8365  1186  2331  6647  3728  4418  9804  5414  6971  8879  4600  6864  9203  0545  0174  8815  6802  1697  2584  6226  4742  7690  6092  7861  7627  2851

April 5th 2025, 14:05 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 5th 2025, 14:09 IST