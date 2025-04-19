LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-702 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KK 394770

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 19, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-702 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 394770
KB 394770
KC 394770
KD 394770
KE 394770
KF 394770
KG 394770
KH 394770
KJ 394770
KL 394770
KM 394770
Agent Name: JOHNSON VARGHESE
Agency No.: W 539
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KD 769800 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: BASIL VARGHESE
Agency No.: W 423
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KA 517570
2) KB 345632
3) KC 552733
4) KD 328189
5) KE 899750
6) KF 378853
7) KG 879625
8) KH 871619
9) KJ 672627
10) KK 430583
11) KL 758009
12) KM 475701
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 1802 3062 4906 4937 5681 5693 6481 6506 6516 6876 6918 6956 7396 7569 7782 8450 9041 9871
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1322 1579 2280 2493 2820 3018 6095 6779 7978 8404
6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 0725 0894 2767 2780 3250 3571 3642 5016 5969 8197 8258 8805 9068 9547
7th Prize Rs.500/- 0124 0142 0146 0165 0324 0394 0450 0578 0580 0848 0911 0925 1042 1110 1234 1389 1674 1786 1804 1892 1994 2064 2077 2087 2099 2274 2346 2466 2544 2599 2779 2858 2915 2927 2968 2981 3166 3292 3376 3468 3740 3791 3847 3885 3990 4174 4329 4411 4584 4718 4786 4953 5057 5073 5097 5248 5285 5416 5464 5491 5960 5985 6069 6417 6450 6844 6940 7276 7618 7633 7684 7752 8112 8635 8816 8988 8999 9491 9872 9939
8th Prize Rs.100/- 0401 0460 0509 0545 0561 0637 0884 0916 0929 0950 1159 1210 1244 1304 1324 1358 1369 1476 1489 1507 1569 1596 1663 1883 1927 1945 2147 2191 2232 2296 2454 2569 2572 2629 2634 2782 2917 2947 3065 3177 3211 3289 3314 3322 3326 3398 3465 3493 3606 3640 3664 3677 3728 3797 3946 4062 4352 4408 4646 4721 4723 4758 4894 4909 5020 5090 5122 5246 5431 5768 5790 5795 5833 5846 6096 6309 6339 6369 6405 6425 6534 6777 7077 7088 7148 7156 7174 7301 7361 7372 7499 7683 7745 7822 7845 8089 8161 8241 8256 8268 8301 8325 8478 8565 8696 8733 8777 8825 8913 8977 8984 8998 9098 9107 9144 9208 9224 9285 9347 9414 9558 9571 9597 9813