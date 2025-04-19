sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-702 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KK 394770
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 19th 2025, 16:10 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-702 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KK 394770

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 19, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-702 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-702 now!

April 19th 2025, 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: KK 394770 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: JOHNSON VARGHESE
Agency No.: W 539

April 19th 2025, 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-702 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KD 769800 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: BASIL VARGHESE
Agency No.: W 423

April 19th 2025, 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KA 517570
2) KB 345632
3) KC 552733
4) KD 328189
5) KE 899750
6) KF 378853
7) KG 879625
8) KH 871619
9) KJ 672627
10) KK 430583
11) KL 758009
12) KM 475701

April 19th 2025, 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 394770
KB 394770
KC 394770
KD 394770
KE 394770
KF 394770
KG 394770
KH 394770
KJ 394770
KL 394770
KM 394770

April 19th 2025, 16:03 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-702 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 1802  3062  4906  4937  5681  5693  6481  6506  6516  6876  6918  6956  7396  7569  7782  8450  9041  9871

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1322  1579  2280  2493  2820  3018  6095  6779  7978  8404

6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 0725  0894  2767  2780  3250  3571  3642  5016  5969  8197  8258  8805  9068  9547

7th Prize Rs.500/- 0124  0142  0146  0165  0324  0394  0450  0578  0580  0848  0911  0925  1042  1110  1234  1389  1674  1786  1804  1892  1994  2064  2077  2087  2099  2274  2346  2466  2544  2599  2779  2858  2915  2927  2968  2981  3166  3292  3376  3468  3740  3791  3847  3885  3990  4174  4329  4411  4584  4718  4786  4953  5057  5073  5097  5248  5285  5416  5464  5491  5960  5985  6069  6417  6450  6844  6940  7276  7618  7633  7684  7752  8112  8635  8816  8988  8999  9491  9872  9939

8th Prize Rs.100/- 0401  0460  0509  0545  0561  0637  0884  0916  0929  0950  1159  1210  1244  1304  1324  1358  1369  1476  1489  1507  1569  1596  1663  1883  1927  1945  2147  2191  2232  2296  2454  2569  2572  2629  2634  2782  2917  2947  3065  3177  3211  3289  3314  3322  3326  3398  3465  3493  3606  3640  3664  3677  3728  3797  3946  4062  4352  4408  4646  4721  4723  4758  4894  4909  5020  5090  5122  5246  5431  5768  5790  5795  5833  5846  6096  6309  6339  6369  6405  6425  6534  6777  7077  7088  7148  7156  7174  7301  7361  7372  7499  7683  7745  7822  7845  8089  8161  8241  8256  8268  8301  8325  8478  8565  8696  8733  8777  8825  8913  8977  8984  8998  9098  9107  9144  9208  9224  9285  9347  9414  9558  9571  9597  9813

Published April 19th 2025, 16:01 IST