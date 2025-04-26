LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-703 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KS 327499

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 26, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-703 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-703 now!
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 327499
KO 327499
KP 327499
KR 327499
KT 327499
KU 327499
KV 327499
KW 327499
KX 327499
KY 327499
KZ 327499
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0136 0317 0977 1292 2145 2799 2954 3058 3469 6224 7833 8664 8738 8934 9168 9510 9580 9873
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1300 2675 3257 4813 6223 6297 6615 8302 8947 9960
6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 2472 2504 4279 4436 4729 4890 4897 5148 6758 7374 8354 9829 9899 53765
7th Prize Rs.500/- 0003 0020 0119 0141 0205 0281 0639 0861 0872 1006 1116 1150 1160 1201 1361 1545 1927 2198 2200 2420 2518 2523 2616 2632 2947 3071 3361 3494 3496 3790 3905 4080 4361 4512 4693 4927 4984 5182 5191 5262 5330 5407 5419 5502 5517 5830 5924 6033 6077 6140 6261 6349 6386 6492 6558 6719 7026 7041 7239 7927 7962 8062 8190 8270 8342 8402 8435 8521 8524 8623 8945 8964 9022 9086 9183 9601 9616 9763 9810 9851
8th Prize Rs.100/- 0030 0066 0105 0340 0632 0757 0818 0868 0883 0941 1009 1096 1143 1159 1233 1239 1353 1418 1557 1647 1673 1802 1916 2035 2051 2053 2236 2309 2325 2422 2656 2689 2816 2921 3043 3059 3075 3278 3326 3433 3536 3595 3613 3627 3945 4015 4038 4224 4242 4250 4359 4392 4550 4719 4761 4829 4837 4963 5022 5223 5231 5338 5342 5377 5527 5579 5752 5904 5953 5986 5990 6048 6080 6114 6131 6160 6276 6390 6432 6434 6701 6715 6817 6832 6835 6914 7208 7220 7247 7305 7334 7388 7459 7545 7640 7659 7674 7684 7700 8097 8127 8347 8366 8626 8638 8640 8840 8862 8864 8978 9089 9108 9117 9313 9353 9411 9429 9445 9512 9646 9684 9706 9863 9940
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.