Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-708 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 31st 2025, 14:25 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-708 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for Mya 31, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-703 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-708 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-708 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 31, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-708 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-708 now!

May 31st 2025, 14:24 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result:

May 31st 2025, 14:24 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-708 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: 

May 31st 2025, 14:24 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 

May 31st 2025, 14:23 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:

May 31st 2025, 14:23 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-708 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: 
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: 

 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 

7th Prize Rs.500/- 

May 31st 2025, 14:22 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 31st 2025, 14:25 IST